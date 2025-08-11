Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Grosses Over Rs 65 Cr In Worldwide Pre Sales, Outpaces Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR's Film

Hyderabad: The Independence Day 2025 weekend is set for a blockbuster showdown as Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14. Both films boast massive star power, strong fan bases, and high pre-release buzz. Advance booking figures reveal a fierce competition, with Coolie leading in domestic sales and already breaking worldwide records.

Coolie Advance Booking

In India, Coolie has already posted impressive first-day advance booking numbers. In Tamil 2D format alone, the film grossed Rs 13.80 crore from 6.69 lakh tickets, across 4,988 shows. The Hindi 2D version added Rs 2.30 crore from 9,040 tickets, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 74.4 lakh, and the Kannada version Rs 9 lakh.

Across all languages and formats in India, Coolie's day-one advance booking stands at Rs 14.12 crore from over 6.82 lakh tickets. With block seats included, the figure jumps to Rs 20.35 crore.

Internationally, the film is performing even stronger. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala revealed that Coolie's worldwide day-one pre-sales have already crossed Rs 65 crore, heading toward an unprecedented Rs 100 crore in pre-sales for the opening day itself. This positions it as one of the biggest pre-sold Indian films ever.

War 2 Advance Booking

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is targeting premium screens and urban audiences. The Hindi 2D version leads with Rs 1.75 crore from 47,060 tickets and 6,346 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions grossed Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, respectively. Premium formats are a major contributor for War 2, amounting to the following numbers:

Hindi IMAX 2D: Rs 15.58 lakh from 2,186 tickets

Hindi 4DX: Rs 2.95 lakh from 441 tickets

Hindi ICE: Rs 10,460 from 22 tickets

Hindi Dolby Cinema: Rs 16,200 from 24 tickets

All-India advance booking for War 2 stands at Rs 2.12 crore from 58,737 tickets. Including block seats, the total rises to Rs 5.78 crore.

Action Spectacle vs Spy Thriller

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Rajinikanth's first A-rated film in years, promising raw action and intense drama. The film features Nagarjuna as the villain and Aamir Khan in a pivotal role after nearly 30 years since their last collaboration in Aatank Hi Aatank. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already struck a chord with fans. Produced by Sun Pictures, it will release in multiple languages worldwide on August 14.

War 2, a Yash Raj Films production, continues the high-octane spy universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir, facing off against Jr NTR's character Vikram. Kiara Advani joins as a soldier and Kabir's love interest. With Ayan Mukerji at the helm, the film is expected to blend stylised action with emotional stakes.

The Clash Ahead

As Coolie focuses on the mass market and War 2 focuses on the premium multiplex market, the box office race is going to be fierce. Coolie has the advantage of a massive fan following, a strong regional focus, and worldwide distribution to help kick-off the box office race. War 2 however, is looking to benefit from urban centres and premium formats. The Independence Day holiday should benefit both films in terms of revenue, but the real test will be sustaining momentum beyond the extended weekend.