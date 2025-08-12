Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Creates History With $2M In North America; Hrithik - Jr NTR's Film Builds BMS Frenzy

Hyderabad: This Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office battles in recent times, with two high-profile action spectacles: Coolie and War 2 set to release on August 14. On one side, Tamil cinema's megastar Rajinikanth teams up with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the gangster action drama Coolie, while on the other, Bollywood's YRF Spy Universe unleashes War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, pitting Hrithik Roshan against Jr. NTR in a high-octane espionage face-off.

Both films are backed by massive fan bases and production houses (Sun Pictures for Coolie and Yash Raj Films for War 2), and their advance booking trends are already rewriting records.

Coolie's Record-Smashing Advance Sales

Coolie has already made history for Tamil cinema in North America. The Rajinikanth starrer became the first-ever Kollywood film to cross the $2 million mark in North America premiere pre-sales, beating the superstar's own Kabali (2016) record of $1.93 million. The total premiere advance booking gross stands at $2.10 million, with $1.85 million from the USA alone, and there are still two days left for the premiere. Trade estimates suggest it could touch $3 million in North America premieres, a monumental figure for a Tamil film.

Internationally, Coolie's wave is unstoppable. In Germany, over 10,000 tickets have already been sold, while in Malaysia, distributor TGVCinemas has reported 244 fast-filling or sold-out shows out of 370, the highest ever for an Indian film in the market.

In India, Coolie's 1st-day advance booking gross has reached Rs 19.29 crore from 8,95,991 tickets sold across formats and languages. The numbers jump to Rs 25.88 crore when including blocked seats. The Tamil 2D version leads with Rs 18.57 crore, followed by Hindi (Rs 4.57 crore), Telugu (Rs 2.36 crore), and Kannada (Rs 0.24 crore).

The film, which also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, is aiming for Rs 100 crore of worldwide day-first advance bookings, with approximately about Rs 65 crore already booked (with approximately about Rs 40 crore from overseas markets).

While Coolie is breaking records for Tamil cinema, War 2 is also creating a buzz in Bollywwod circles.The Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR starrer has already crossed the 1 million "interest" mark on BookMyShow, joining Prabhas' Adipurush (1.1 million) as only the second Bollywood film to hit the milestone. Among all films on the platform, it ranks 14th overall, with Kamal Haasan's Vikram holding the all-time record at 2.3 million interests.

In terms of numbers, War 2's 1st-day advance booking gross in India stands at Rs 4.20 crore from 1,28,893 tickets sold. This jumps to Rs 8.65 crore with blocked seats included. The Hindi 2D format dominates with Rs 3.28 crore, while the film's presence in premium formats like IMAX 2D (Rs 33.07 lakh), 4DX (Rs 6.39 lakh), ICE, and Dolby Cinema is also contributing significantly.

Overseas, particularly in the USA, War 2's premiere advance sales have reached $470,392 from 696 locations and 1,852 shows, with total North America advances at $520K. While the figure is solid, trade sources say it will need a significant final push to challenge the $1 million premiere mark.

Two Big Releases, Two Very Different Cinematic Universes

While Coolie and War 2 overlap on the calendar, and both films promise epic action set pieces, they occupy two very different cinematic worlds. Coolie is a gangster saga that embraces darkness as it follows a man seeking vengeance. With the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj behind the reigns, this film promises to merge raw action with stylish world-building featuring an ensemble of actors from multiple film industries.

War 2 is a completely different beast altogether. It will mark the sixth installment in YRF's growing Spy franchise, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Ayan Mukerji, director of War 2, promises globe-trotting action, international espionage, and an epic battle sequence between Hrithik's character Kabir, and Jr. NTR's character Vikram. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.