Coolie Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Starrer Is All Guns, Gold And Grit

Hyderabad: The wait is over! Superstar Rajinikanth is back, and this time, he's not just playing a character - he's unleashing a storm. The much-anticipated trailer of Coolie is finally out, and fans of the Tamil icon have every reason to celebrate. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with the superstar. Releasing on August 14, the film has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Production house Sun Pictures shared the trailer and wrote in the caption, "Deva Countdown Starts! The most-anticipated #CoolieTrailer is out now! #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

The trailer promises a gripping narrative centred around crime, vengeance, and redemption. Rajinikanth is seen in a rugged, intense avatar, torn between brutal force and strategic precision. The film also stars pivotal characters played by Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and others. Involving smuggling, stolen technology, and vintage golden watches, Coolie hints at a stylised thriller where nostalgia and modern crime tech collide.

The story reportedly follows a former gold smuggler who resurfaces to reunite his old gang, but this time, the stakes are higher, as hidden technology embedded in antique watches becomes a game-changer. The trailer gives a strong emotional feel and promises lots of action. You can see hints of trust being broken, friendships tested, and larger-than-life confrontations.

Actress Shruti Haasan, who plays a key role in the film, recently opened up about her experience working alongside Rajinikanth. "I consider it a blessing to work with Rajinikanth sir. It was a truly great experience. Personally, I felt very connected to my character in this film. I'm confident the audience will connect with it too, especially women. As a woman, I deeply related to it. My role carries a strong emotional arc. The director designed it beautifully," she said during a press meet.

With powerhouse music by Anirudh Ravichander and an ensemble cast, Coolie is shaping up to be a landmark film in Rajinikanth's career - his 171st as a lead.