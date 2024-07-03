ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lokesh Kanagraj Reunites with Vikram DOP Girish Gangadharan for Coolie, Teases Cast Updates to Drop Soon

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Updated : Jul 3, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj is about to begin shoot of his first collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth titled Coolie. With only a few days till production begins, Lokesh has begun to share major updates on the film's cast and crew.

Coolie: Lokesh Kanagraj Welcomes Girish Gangadharan on Board
Coolie: Lokesh Kanagraj Welcomes Girish Gangadharan on Board (Lokesh Kanagraj X handle)

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking forward to his much-anticipated collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth in Coolie. As anticipation for the film grows, Lokesh has begun to reveal key elements to fans. In the latest development, the filmmaker took to X to introduce cinematographer of the film- Girish Gangadharan.

Lokesh tweeted a photo on Wednesday with his Coolie cinematographer. "Happy to have you on board again, @girishganges machi," Lokesh captioned the post, adding, "Cast updates coming soon!" The film marks the second collaboration of the two as the duo worked together in 2022 blockbuster Vikram, starring Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Happy to have you onboard once again @girishganges machi 👍 Cast updates coming soon!#Coolie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KFBVeBgzcq

— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 3, 2024

However, the film is the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Apart from Coolie, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Earlier, it was speculated that Lokesh approached Manoj Paramahamsa, who worked in Lokesh's last movie Leo. However, the filmmaker has now cleared the air by announcing Girish's entry, who is one of the most sought-after technicians in the South Indian film industry.

