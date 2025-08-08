Coolie India Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Opens To Blockbuster Response, Crosses Rs 3 Cr In Kerala

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited gangster action thriller Coolie has roared into the Indian advance booking phase, following an exceptional response in overseas markets. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has begun its domestic ticket sales with a bang, particularly in Kerala, where early figures indicate a record-smashing opening in the making.

According to trade reports, pre-sales for Coolie in Kerala have already crossed the Rs 3 crore gross mark, with nearly 2 lakh tickets sold so far. The demand is so high that in the early hours of booking, theatres were selling around 50,000 tickets per hour. Industry insiders predict that once all-India bookings are officially launched, the movie could clock over 1 lakh tickets sold per hour.

If this momentum continues, Coolie is poised to register the biggest opening for a Tamil film in Kerala. Overseas pre-sales have also been phenomenal, with the film heading towards a Rs 30 crore gross opening day internationally. Trade analysts believe it has a strong chance of surpassing the current overseas record for a Tamil title, held by Thalapathy Vijay's Leo at Rs 66 crore.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie boasts a star-packed ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and a special cameo appearance by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, whose tracks have already become chartbusters. The film is set for a grand worldwide release on August 14 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will be available in standard, D-Box, and 4DX formats.

About Coolie

Set in a gritty port town, Coolie follows a mysterious man who takes on a powerful and corrupt syndicate exploiting labourers. Rajinikanth returns in a retro mass avatar, with high-octane action sequences, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. With buzz at an all-time high, Coolie is widely expected to dominate box office charts both in India and abroad.