Coolie First Single Chikitu Crosses Over 4M Views In Record Time; Aamir Khan's Action-Packed Cameo Adds To Buzz

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie has officially begun promotional activities and they have started with a bang. The movie's first song Chikitu was dropped on June 25 and received a lot of attention in a very short span of time. The energetic track went viral and acquired over 1 million views within just three hours, and in under 18 hours, it has achieved over 4.6 million views, making it one of the fastest-trending South Indian songs of the year.

The song has an exciting combination of fun visuals with a catchy and upbeat sound, and stars Rajinikanth, composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander, and the ever-stylish T. Rajendar. The line up of dance and personalities, along with Sandy Master's catchy choreography has really resonated with fans. The song has also, as a peppy number with lyrics by Arivu, some catchy images that have a mass appeal that sets us up for the greater than life storyline that we can expect from the film.

Shared across social media platforms by Sun Pictures, the caption read: "#GetChikitufied on your favourite streaming platforms! The first single #Chikitu is streaming now in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi!" Fans were particularly delighted by T. Rajendar's antics, with comments like "TR true entertainer always" and "T Rajendar mass" dominating the replies section.

Aamir Khan's Electrifying Cameo in Coolie

Adding more excitement, it has now been confirmed that Aamir will make a 15-minute special appearance in Coolie, and it's no ordinary cameo. According to reports, Khan's role includes a high-octane face-off with Rajinikanth during the climax, promising to be one of the most action-packed moments in Indian cinema this year. As per reports, the sequence was filmed in Rajasthan, with Aamir spending 10 days filming this significant portion.

Coolie: Big Cast, Big Clash

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and is its own action entertainer about gold smuggling. It boasts a stellar cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more. Pooja Hegde is also said to feature in a special dance number. With post-production in full swing, Coolie is set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It will clash head-to-head with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, making Independence Day weekend a box office battlefield.