Coolie First Review Out: Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Rajinikanth Starrer "Power-Packed Mass Entertainer"

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, actor, and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 illustrious years in cinema, while also sharing his first impressions of the superstar's upcoming action drama Coolie.

Taking to his official X handle on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi revealed that he had watched the Rajinikanth-starrer ahead of its release and thoroughly enjoyed it. "I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere," he wrote.

He also extended his best wishes to the entire cast and crew: "My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is set for a grand theatrical release on Thursday, August 14. The film has created immense expectations thanks to its incredible cast and plot. Along with Rajinikanth, the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

The recently released trailer has ramped up the excitement. From the trailer, it is evident that Rajinikanth is a close friend of Sathyaraj in the film and that he has been maintaining a low profile until the time, he realises his friend is in grave danger. He chooses to come to Sathyaraj's aid despite his daughter Shruti Haasan's protests.

Coolie has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which causes a bit of concern to families with kids. Rajinikanth has huge children's following and adult rating means the young audience is not going to catch the film in theatres. That said, trade analysts are convinced it will open to huge numbers due to Rajinikanth's style and Lokesh Kanagaraj's love for action.