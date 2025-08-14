Coolie Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Rajinikanth Starrer Aims For Historic Opening With Rs 108 Crore Advance Booking Record

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie has hit the theatres amid tremendous hype. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the gangster action drama is one of the highly awaited films of the year. The film is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and features an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John. Bollywood star Aamir Khan also makes a cameo, sharing the screen with Thalaivaa for the first time.

The advance box office numbers are already historic. Coolie smashed all previous Tamil film records for opening day pre-sales, collecting over Rs 108 crore in advance bookings worldwide - around Rs 50 crore in India and Rs 58 crore overseas. This surpasses the single-day booking record set by Leo (Rs 100+ crore). However, Coolie's opening weekend bookings at Rs 183 crore fell just short of Leo's Rs 188 crore record.

In India, the film is expected to dominate in Tamil Nadu and also post strong numbers in Telugu states. Industry trackers are forecasting a Rs 15 crore share from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone on day one. With a hype like this, we can expect the full worldwide gross of Coolie to be in the range of Rs 150 crore and Rs 175 crore on the opening day.

Even the Hindi version is set to benefit from Rajinikanth's loyal fanbase and the star power of its multi-lingual cast. Trade analysts say that despite facing direct competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, Coolie's advance sales momentum will likely ensure a blockbuster start.

As per Sacnilk, day one India net collection for Coolie stands at Rs 20.84 crore across all languages, according to early estimates. With strong word-of-mouth from fans and record-setting pre-sales, Rajinikanth's latest outing could be on track to deliver one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history.

The frenzy around the release is not limited to theatres. Some companies have declared holidays for employees to catch the first shows, while brands are running contests with movie tickets as prizes.

The story follows Deva, a former gold smuggler who brings his old team back together using stolen technology hidden inside antique golden watches. Although many speculated that Coolie would connect to Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe (Kaithi, Vikram, Leo), the director has confirmed it is a standalone film.