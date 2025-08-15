ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coolie Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Delivers Kollywood's Biggest Worldwide Opening

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie has stormed into theatres with a historic opening. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has set the cash registers ringing from its first show. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the big-budget entertainer has impressed critics and audiences alike.

Massive Domestic Opening

On its first day, Coolie collected Rs 65 crore net in India, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. This is the highest opening day figure in Rajinikanth's career, surpassing his previous record set by 2.0 (Rs 60 crore). The film's occupancy numbers were equally impressive with Tamil at 87 percent, Telugu at 91 percent, and Hindi at 36 percent.

Some regions recorded near-full houses, with Pondicherry, Salem, and Warangal touching 99 percent occupancy. Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad were not far behind at 97 percent. The film is currently outperforming its box office rival War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which opened to just over Rs 50 crore.