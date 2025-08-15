Coolie Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Delivers Kollywood's Biggest Worldwide Opening

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie has stormed into theatres with a historic opening. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has set the cash registers ringing from its first show. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the big-budget entertainer has impressed critics and audiences alike.
Massive Domestic Opening
On its first day, Coolie collected Rs 65 crore net in India, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. This is the highest opening day figure in Rajinikanth's career, surpassing his previous record set by 2.0 (Rs 60 crore). The film's occupancy numbers were equally impressive with Tamil at 87 percent, Telugu at 91 percent, and Hindi at 36 percent.
Some regions recorded near-full houses, with Pondicherry, Salem, and Warangal touching 99 percent occupancy. Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad were not far behind at 97 percent. The film is currently outperforming its box office rival War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which opened to just over Rs 50 crore.
Worldwide Blockbuster Start
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the film's roaring success on X (formerly Twitter) writing: "#SuperstarRajinikanth's #Coolie opens around 170cr gross world wide.. 🔥 All time No.1 record opening for a Kollywood movie for Day 1 at the WW Box office.. 🔥"
In addition to its domestic dominance, Coolie debuted at No.1 in the UAE, a sign of Rajinikanth's global pull. Ramesh Bala writes: "#Coolie debuts at No.1 in UAE 🇦🇪 🔥"
Celebrating 50 Years of Rajinikanth
The release of Coolie coincides with Rajinikanth's 50th year in cinema, adding to the celebrations. Tributes poured in from stars like Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Nani, marking the milestone.
Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With such a spectacular start, Coolie looks set for a phenomenal run at the box office in the coming days.
