ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Nears Rs 250 Cr In India, Soon To Hit Rs 450 Cr Mark Globally; Check All Milestone

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster action drama Coolie has turned into a massive box office storm. Upon its release on August 14, the film headlined by Rajinikanth opened with record-breaking numbers. Coolie collected Rs 385 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Following the fantastic start, Coolie, however, witnessed a steep drop over weekdays. Yet, despite the slowdown, the film continues to hold the top spot at the Indian box office, fending off competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

By the end of its ninth day in theatres (Friday, August 22, 2025), Coolie had earned:

Rs 235 crore net (RS 281 crore gross) in India

Rs 176 crore overseas

Total worldwide: Rs 457 crore

The film’s opening weekend haul of Rs 194.50 crore net in India alone gave it the push to cross multiple milestones quickly. Coolie is now the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore worldwide, creating history for the industry.

Occupancy and regional contribution