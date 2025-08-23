Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Nears Rs 250 Cr In India, Soon To Hit Rs 450 Cr Mark Globally; Check All Milestone

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster action drama Coolie has turned into a massive box office storm. Upon its release on August 14, the film headlined by Rajinikanth opened with record-breaking numbers. Coolie collected Rs 385 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Following the fantastic start, Coolie, however, witnessed a steep drop over weekdays. Yet, despite the slowdown, the film continues to hold the top spot at the Indian box office, fending off competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.
By the end of its ninth day in theatres (Friday, August 22, 2025), Coolie had earned:
- Rs 235 crore net (RS 281 crore gross) in India
- Rs 176 crore overseas
- Total worldwide: Rs 457 crore
The film’s opening weekend haul of Rs 194.50 crore net in India alone gave it the push to cross multiple milestones quickly. Coolie is now the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore worldwide, creating history for the industry.
Occupancy and regional contribution
Tamil version contributes the lion’s share of collections, followed by Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
On its ninth day, Coolie recorded 20.39% Tamil occupancy and 10.18% Hindi occupancy, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Overseas performance
Coolie opened big in international markets, smashing Tamil film records in the US, UK, and Australia. However, analysts note that its weekday earnings in North America slowed sharply, even dipping below War 2, which itself had been underperforming.
Have a look at Coolie's day-wise performance in India so far
Milestones achieved
- Biggest Tamil opener of all time
- Highest Tamil weekend grosser ever
- Among the Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide
- Surpassed Vijay’s GOAT (Rs 457 crore worldwide) on Saturday morning
At present, four Tamil films stand above Coolie in all-time worldwide collections, two of which also star Rajinikanth. This once again proves Thalaivar's unmatched pull in India and globally.
Read More