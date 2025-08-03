Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Film Hits $1M in North America, Star-Studded Audio Launch Take Over, Trailer Crosses 10M Mark

Hyderabad: The Rajini wave is already here and it’s unstoppable! With less than two weeks to go for its theatrical release, Coolie, the highly anticipated gangster-action entertainer starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is already rewriting box office history.

Even before opening its bookings in India, Coolie has already crossed the $1 million mark in North American premiere pre-sales, a massive achievement for a Tamil film. The early box office numbers have been confirmed by Prathyangira Cinemas, who are handling the film’s distribution in the USA and Canada.

This milestone makes Coolie one of the fastest Tamil films to hit the million-dollar mark overseas and the buzz is only getting stronger. With 12 days still left for release, the film is now gunning for an all-time record North American premiere, aiming to surpass the current record of $1.92 million held by Kabali (2016), another Rajinikanth blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Hamsini Entertainment has bagged the overall overseas theatrical rights for Coolie in a whopping Rs 80+ crore mega-deal, underlining just how high the global stakes are for this film.

If the numbers weren’t enough, the grand audio launch held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai was a visual treat and a full-on fan festival. Thalaivar made a thunderous entry alongside producer Kalanithi Maran, and the crowd erupted like it was a first-day-first-show.

A highlight moment was when Aamir Khan, who plays a special cameo in the film, touched Rajinikanth’s feet and hugged him on stage. The viral moment is a beautiful symbol of respect between the two biggest icons of Indian cinema.

The energy at the venue matched the vibe of the soundtrack. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, songs like Chikitu, Monica, and Power House have already turned into chartbusters. Fans are calling this Anirudh’s best mass work yet.

The trailer, released soon after the audio launch, took social media by storm.

It opens with Nagarjuna’s intense dialogue: “When a person is born, it is written on his head at whose hands he will die.” What follows is a barrage of high-octane action, vintage Rajini swagger, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature world-building.

Rajinikanth’s entry as Deva with the pulsating BGM “Adugu Pedithe Vijayalu Mogul” was a goosebumps moment. Every punch, every look, every dialogue reminds fans why he is, and always will be, THE SUPERSTAR.

The trailer also gives us glimpses of Nagarjuna in a never-before-seen avatar, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir, all bringing intensity and intrigue to the story. Girish Gangadharan’s visuals are stunning, and the production values by Sun Pictures are top-notch.

In the Telugu states, Asian Multiplexes Pvt. Ltd. led by D. Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Bharat Narang has acquired the theatrical rights, ensuring a grand release in Andhra and Telangana.

Set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, Coolie will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will lock horns with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 during the Independence Day week.