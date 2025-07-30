ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses $600K In US Pre-Sales Two Weeks Ahead Of Release

Rajinikanth's Coolie crosses $600K in US advance bookings two weeks ahead of release. Trailer drops August 2; film to clash with War 2.

Published : July 30, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's highly-awaited action film Coolie is already gearing up for a record-breaking release. With still two weeks to go until its worldwide release on August 14, 2025, the film is already sweeping the international markets, especially the United States.

Coolie Advance Booking In The US

According to an official update from the makers, Coolie has already raked in over $600,000 (approximately ₹4.98 crore) in advance ticket sales for its USA premiere shows. The announcement came through a social media post by Prathyangira Cinemas, the overseas distributor of the film, which shared a specially designed poster and wrote in the caption, "$600K+ in pre-sales for #Coolie USA Premieres. Superstar Rajinikanth's storm is UNSTOPPABLE."

This is an astonishing achievement for an Indian movie, especially keeping in mind that this has happened a full 15 days before its release. People in the industry feel this is just the start. If the current pace continues, Coolie could potentially cross the $2 million mark in pre-sales in the US alone.

Trailer Launch On August 2

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that the official trailer for Coolie will be released on August 2. Interestingly, there will be no teaser for the film. Speaking in a recent interview, Lokesh said, "There will be no teaser for the movie, as the trailer will be enough to take the hype to the next level." He also hinted that audience can look forward to something "very special" in the trailer, specially made for Rajinikanth's huge fan base.

Coolie Cast And Crew

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, with a surprise cameo by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The music, directed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already created a huge stir, with early tracks trending on streaming sites.

Coolie Vs War 2: The Big Box Office Clash

Coolie is in for a big box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which will hit theaters on the same day. Trade analysts believe that Coolie's huge pre-release surge and the strong Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration could give it an edge. Early predictions suggest Coolie might earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day, regardless of the competition.

