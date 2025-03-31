Controversy Surrounds Malayalam Film Empuraan Over Mullaperiyar Dam Depiction

Chennai: Tamil Nadu-based Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) has strongly condemned the Malayalam film Empuraan for its allegedly defamatory portrayal of the Mullaperiyar Dam issue. The party has demanded the removal of controversial scenes from the movie.
Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopi, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide.
However, the film has sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu due to certain dialogues and scenes that allegedly distort facts about the Mullaperiyar Dam and spread misinformation.
TVK’s Strong Condemn
In a statement, TVK President and MLA T.Velmurugan expressed concerns about the film's impact on Tamil Nadu-Kerala relations, saying," Regions like Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Kambam, Bodi, Pollachi, and Coimbatore have significant industrial and tourism connections with Kerala. There exists a long-standing friendly relationship between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with Malayalis frequently migrating to Tamil Nadu for higher education and employment opportunities. Despite this camaraderie, it is deeply troubling that Malayalam cinema continues to depict Tamils in a derogatory manner."
The statement also highlighted a recurring trend in Malayalam films of portraying Tamil Nadu and its people in a negative light. TVK pointed out that several Malayalam filmmakers, actors, and technicians, many of whom receive training in Chennai, later engage in anti-Tamil rhetoric in their films.
The statement cited past examples, including:
The 2011 film Dam 999, directed by Sohan Roy, which controversially advocated for the demolition of the Mullaperiyar Dam, a stance seen as an attack on Tamil Nadu farmers who depend on the dam for irrigation.
Inam, directed by Santhosh Sivan, and Madras Cafe, which allegedly justified the ethnic cleansing of Tamils in Sri Lanka.
Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by Rajiv Menon, included a scene indirectly supporting the Sri Lankan peacekeeping force while undermining the Tamil Eelam struggle.
Falsehoods About Mullaperiyar Dam
TVK has particularly condemned Empuraan for misrepresenting the history of the Mullaperiyar Dam. The movie reportedly refers to the dam as 'Nedumpalli Dam' and falsely claims that the British colonial administration had leased it for 999 years under the Travancore monarchy. The film’s dialogues, delivered by actress Manju Warrier, further exacerbate the controversy by suggesting that the dam poses an imminent threat to human lives.
A highly contentious dialogue in the film allegedly suggests that if two shutters of the dam are opened, it could lead to mass casualties and the destruction of Kerala, fueling unwarranted fear. The film also implies that removing the dam entirely is the only solution, which directly contradicts the Supreme Court's ruling that the structure is safe and should continue to function as per legal agreements.
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Mullaperiyar Dam
The controversy surrounding the Mullaperiyar Dam is not new. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld Tamil Nadu’s rights over the dam while affirming its structural safety. In a landmark judgment in 2014, the top court ruled that the dam is structurally sound and allowed Tamil Nadu to raise the water level to 142 feet. The court also struck down Kerala’s attempts to decommission the dam, emphasising that the structure is well-maintained and does not pose any immediate threat to public safety. In subsequent rulings, the Supreme Court has reinforced its position, directing both states to adhere to the existing agreements and refrain from making baseless allegations that could incite public fear or disrupt interstate harmony.
Disrupting Tamil Nadu-Kerala Relations
TVK argues that such misleading portrayals not only distort historical facts but also sow discord between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The party warns that movies propagating Tamil hatred and misrepresenting judicially settled issues like the Mullaperiyar Dam will harm the goodwill between the two states.
Demand for Removal of Controversial Scenes
TVK has demanded that the filmmakers immediately remove the misleading and defamatory references to the Mullaperiyar Dam. The party has also urged the Malayalam film industry to stop its pattern of portraying Tamil Nadu and its people in a derogatory manner.
"In the interest of maintaining harmony between the two states and upholding historical accuracy, we demand the removal of all defamatory content about the Mullaperiyar Dam from Empuraan," the TVK statement said.