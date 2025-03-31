ETV Bharat / entertainment

Controversy Surrounds Malayalam Film Empuraan Over Mullaperiyar Dam Depiction

Chennai: Tamil Nadu-based Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) has strongly condemned the Malayalam film Empuraan for its allegedly defamatory portrayal of the Mullaperiyar Dam issue. The party has demanded the removal of controversial scenes from the movie.

Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopi, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

However, the film has sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu due to certain dialogues and scenes that allegedly distort facts about the Mullaperiyar Dam and spread misinformation.

TVK’s Strong Condemn

In a statement, TVK President and MLA T.Velmurugan expressed concerns about the film's impact on Tamil Nadu-Kerala relations, saying," Regions like Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Kambam, Bodi, Pollachi, and Coimbatore have significant industrial and tourism connections with Kerala. There exists a long-standing friendly relationship between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with Malayalis frequently migrating to Tamil Nadu for higher education and employment opportunities. Despite this camaraderie, it is deeply troubling that Malayalam cinema continues to depict Tamils in a derogatory manner."

The statement also highlighted a recurring trend in Malayalam films of portraying Tamil Nadu and its people in a negative light. TVK pointed out that several Malayalam filmmakers, actors, and technicians, many of whom receive training in Chennai, later engage in anti-Tamil rhetoric in their films.

The statement cited past examples, including:

The 2011 film Dam 999, directed by Sohan Roy, which controversially advocated for the demolition of the Mullaperiyar Dam, a stance seen as an attack on Tamil Nadu farmers who depend on the dam for irrigation.

Inam, directed by Santhosh Sivan, and Madras Cafe, which allegedly justified the ethnic cleansing of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by Rajiv Menon, included a scene indirectly supporting the Sri Lankan peacekeeping force while undermining the Tamil Eelam struggle.