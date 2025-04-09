Confirmed! Not Deepika, But Sonam Bajwa to Share Screen With SRK in King

Hyderabad: After weeks of speculation, the air around King, the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer, is finally beginning to clear. While earlier reports hinted at Deepika Padukone reuniting with SRK for this film, director Siddharth Anand swiftly shot down those rumours. Now, in a significant development, ETV Bharat has confirmed through a reliable source that Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa has indeed been roped in for a role in King.

This news marks a major turning point in Bajwa's career. Having made her film debut with Best of Luck in 2013 after her Femina Miss India 2012 stint, the Nainital-born actor has since become one of the most successful stars in Punjabi cinema. Known for films like Punjab 1984, Carry On Jatta 2, and Honsla Rakh, Bajwa has been eyeing Bollywood with projects like Bala, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Deewaniyat in her lineup. However, King is being touted as her most significant Bollywood project yet.

King is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously delivered blockbuster action films such as War and Pathaan. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, set against the backdrop of the underworld, with SRK and his real-life daughter Suhana Khan playing mentor-disciple roles on-screen. Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play the main antagonist, while Munjya actor Abhay Verma also features in a pivotal role.

Initially rumoured to begin in May, the film's shoot has now been slightly delayed and will commence in June 2025, with part of the filming scheduled to take place in India. The makers are targeting a grand release by the end of 2026. While the details of Sonam Bajwa's role remain under wraps, her casting adds a fresh layer to the star-studded lineup.