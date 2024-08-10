Confirmed: Kanguva Trailer To Release On THIS Date, Suriya's New Look Promises 'A Celebration Like No Other'

Hyderabad: Suriya is gearing up for his return to cinemas with the highly anticipated fantasy thriller Kanguva, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 10, 2024. The actor has kept his fans engaged by providing snippets and glimpses of the upcoming project. Amid various speculations regarding the trailer's release date, the makers have now officially confirmed when the trailer will be out.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, production house Studio Green shared a striking poster featuring Suriya. In this new look, the actor appears almost unrecognisable, dressed in a costume that seems to encapsulate a historical or mythical era, while huge wing-like structures fill the backdrop. Moreover, the makers revealed that the trailer is set to be released on August 12, 2024. The caption read, "The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving. Get ready for a celebration like no other. The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August."

Since its initial announcement, Kanguva has captured significant interest due to its engaging plot and impressive ensemble cast. It features notable Bollywood personalities such as Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, alongside actors like Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu, among others. Interestingly, Suriya is set to portray seven distinct characters in this movie.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is touted to be a fantasy period drama that will traverse various timelines and has been produced with a substantial budget. Recently, the team released the song titled Fire from the movie. Fans can expect further updates regarding this exciting project to be revealed in the near future.