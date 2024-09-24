Concerts To Look Forward To In India: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, And More - Details On Dates, Venues, Tickets

Hyderabad: India is poised for an exciting series of concerts as renowned global artists, including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, and many others, prepare to take the stage across various cities. From iconic pop stars to legendary rock bands, the upcoming musical events promise to be unforgettable experiences for fans. Here's a comprehensive look at the performances scheduled for the next few months, including dates, venues, and ticket prices.

Dua Lipa - Zomato Feeding India Concert: Pop sensation Dua Lipa will perform at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on November 30, 2024, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. This event, which combines entertainment with a charitable cause, has seen tickets sold out due to overwhelming demand, with prices initially starting at Rs 4,999. This concert promises to be a spectacular showcase of Dua Lipa's chart-topping hits and a celebration of music with a purpose.

Coldplay - 'Music of the Spheres' Tour: One of the most anticipated events is Coldplay's return to India with their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. The British band will perform a two-night show at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. Fans can expect to hear some of the band's timeless hits, including Fix You, Yellow, and other fan favourites. Ticket prices are set to range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, with a limited number of Infinity Tickets available at just Rs 2,000. Given Coldplay's massive global following, these tickets are expected to sell out quickly, making it essential for fans to act fast.

Bryan Adams - India Tour 2024: Rock legend Bryan Adams will take the stage in India this year, delighting audiences with timeless classics like Summer Of '69 and Heaven. Performing in cities including Mumbai and Delhi, fans can purchase tickets ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, promising a nostalgic experience for all.

Diljit Dosanjh - India Tour 2024: Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh is set to embark on an extensive tour across India from October 26 to December 29, 2024. Performing in major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, Diljit will bring his energetic performances and popular tracks to fans. Ticket prices for his tour begin at Rs 3,500, providing an accessible way for fans to enjoy live performances.

Cigarettes After Sex - India Tour 2025: Dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex will be visiting India for performances in early 2025, with shows scheduled in Delhi on January 24, Mumbai on January 25, and Bengaluru on January 28. Known for their atmospheric sound and emotive performances, tickets start at Rs 3,000.

Alan Walker - India Tour 2024: Electronic dance music (EDM) star Alan Walker is gearing up for a tour across India from September to October 2024, hitting 10 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata. Fans can expect to dance to his hits like Faded and Alone, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 8,000 depending on the city and venue.

Boris Brejcha - India Tour 2024: The techno sensation Boris Brejcha will bring his high-energy performances to India with shows in Delhi on December 7, 2024, and Mumbai on December 8, 2024. Known for his unique sound and captivating live shows, Brejcha's concerts are expected to be a highlight for techno fans. Tickets for his performances start at Rs 4,500.

Sunburn Goa 2024: India's largest EDM festival, Sunburn, will return to Goa from December 28-30, 2024. With an impressive lineup of global headliners, including Peggy Gou and Alesso, this three-day festival will be a haven for music lovers and party-goers alike. Tickets are priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000, with premium packages also available for those seeking a more exclusive experience.

Lollapalooza India 2025: The music festival Lollapalooza returns for its third edition, scheduled for March 8-9, 2025, at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. This year's lineup includes powerhouse performances by Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and numerous other artists. With ticket prices starting from Rs 5,999 and reaching up to Rs 47,999, attendees can expect a mix of genres and a vibrant atmosphere that Lollapalooza is known for.

K-Town Festival - Mumbai 2024: K-pop enthusiasts will have the chance to experience the K-Town Festival at NESCO, Mumbai, on December 14, 2024. The festival will feature performances by popular K-pop stars such as EXO's Chen and Got7's BamBam, catering to the ever-growing fan base of this genre in India. Tickets start at Rs 5,000, offering fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of K-pop.

As these global superstars prepare to light up stages across India, music lovers are in for an unforgettable concert season. With a diverse array of genres and artists, this series of performances promises to be a celebration of music that fans won't want to miss. Whether it's the electrifying atmosphere of an EDM festival or the soulful melodies of pop icons, the upcoming events will surely echo in the hearts of audiences.