Complaint Filed Against Arijit Singh And Bodyguard Over Harassment In West Bengal's Shantiniketan (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: A controversy has erupted in West Bengal's Shantiniketan after a local resident lodged a written complaint against singer and Padma Shri awardee Arijit Singh and his bodyguard. The incident reportedly occurred on August 13 while shooting a movie in the Taltore area under the jurisdiction of the Shantiniketan Police Station.

As per the complaint, Kamalakanta Laha of Subhas Pally in Shantiniketan, who is a craftsman of musical instrument accessories, was heading for work at Kopai when he was held up by roadblocks following the shoot in which Arijit Singh was involved. Laha alleged that he was initially asked by the singer's security personnel to wait for five minutes before passing through. However, even after waiting, he was not allowed to proceed.

"I was on my way to work, but the shooting was blocking the road. I was in a hurry, so I requested that they let me pass. The guards told me to wait five minutes. I waited, but they kept delaying," Laha said, adding, "When I asked again, they told me to wait 30 more minutes. I had urgent work, so I tried to pass. That's when the guards twisted my arm, lifted me up, and attempted to put me into a police vehicle. I was harassed, and in the scuffle, my gold ring went missing. I am an artist, how can another artist treat me like this?"

Laha claimed that during the incident, the guards used force to carry him away and that his ring was stolen in the chaos. Following the altercation, he first lodged an oral complaint at Shantiniketan Police Station and later submitted a formal written complaint naming Arijit Singh and his bodyguard as the accused.

Birbhum District Superintendent of Police confirmed that the matter was under investigation. "We are looking into the complaint from every angle," the SP said.

Local sources said Arijit Singh has been frequently visiting Shantiniketan for the past few months to shoot a project. On the day of the incident, the set had occupied a portion of the road, which reportedly caused inconvenience to some residents. There has been no official statement from Arijit Singh or his representatives so far. The investigation is ongoing, and police have assured that all sides will be heard before any action is taken.

