'Would Like To Believe Love Lasts Forever ': Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai's Stance On Relationship Goes Viral - Watch

Hyderabad: A throwback video featuring Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has resurfaced and is making waves across social media, reigniting conversations about relationships, love, and compatibility. The video, an earlier interview of the actor with renowned host Simi Garewal, offers a candid glimpse into Aishwarya's views on what makes a relationship last.

In the clip, Simi asks Aishwarya, "Is chemistry important, or loyalty or...?" to which the former Miss World replies with poise, "Compatibility! Just an honest, true friendship which runs very, very deep, and I think that's extremely important. Apart from that, of course, you want love, you want a sense of humour, you want everything else. But strongest, I would say, is compatibility."

The video gains particular significance now, amidst swirling rumours that Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, may be heading toward a separation. Though neither has officially addressed these reports, speculation has intensified following their recent public appearances and the perceived distance between them. The resurfacing of this interview, where Aishwarya emphasises the need for compatibility, has added fuel to the ongoing discussions about the couple's relationship dynamics.

During the interview, Simi Garewal also asks Aishwarya if she believes love can last forever. The actor, after taking a reflective pause, responds, "I would love to believe that," leaving fans with a poignant statement that resonates deeply given the current rumours surrounding her personal life. Aishwarya's thoughtful approach to love and relationships highlights the importance she places on understanding and friendship, adding depth to the speculation that the foundation of her relationship may be under strain.

As the video continues to go viral, fans and media are drawing connections between her past statements and the present situation. While the fate of her marriage with Abhishek remains uncertain, the interview serves as a reminder of Aishwarya Rai's enduring belief in the power of compatibility and deep emotional bonds, even in the face of life's challenges.