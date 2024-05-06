Comedian Reacts after His Mimicry in 'Poor Taste' Upsets Karan Johar: 'If I Did Something Extra...'

Comedian Kettan Singh apologises after his mimicry upsets Karan Johar (Photo: Karan Johar/Kettan Singh/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Comedian Kettan Singh, known for his antics on Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge, extended an apology following Karan Johar's disapproval of his impersonation aired on a TV channel.

Karan recently voiced his dismay on social media regarding his portrayal in a TV show. Without specifying details, Karan expressed disappointment over a comedian's unflattering mimicry, widely believed to be a reference to the promo for Madness Machaenge featuring Kettan Singh.

Karan Johar expresses disappointment over a comedian's unflattering mimicry (Karan Johar/Instagram)

Responding to Karan's critique, Kettan expressed regret and said that his aim was never to cause offense. In an interview to a digital platform, he conveyed his admiration for Karan's work and offered a heartfelt apology, stating, "If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

Kettan speculated that Karan might have only seen the promo and not the full episode, urging him to reserve judgment until watching the entire segment. He acknowledged that while many artists refrain from mimicking Karan, he had previously done so on The Kapil Sharma Show and chose to do it again on Madness Machaenge.

In his Instagram post, Karan expressed his disappointment, remarking, "I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

