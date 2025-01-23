'This Is Not A Publicity Stunt': Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav Receive Death Threats Via Email

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav have received death threats through email, making them the latest celebrities to receive such threats in recent times.

The email that Sharma reads, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

The sender of the mail signed off as 'BISHNU', with police, according to reports, claiming that it was sent from Pakistan. The threatening message sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account was also signed off as 'BISHNU'. The celebrities were asked to reply within 8 hours or face consequences.

The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint. The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3, which deals with the threat of harm.

They are now conducting an investigation into the threat and the person behind the malicious email. At this stage, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue.

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, has been a beloved figure in Indian entertainment for years. He first gained widespread attention with his victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and went on to star in hit comedy shows like Comedy Circus. However, it was the 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' show that made him one of India's most prominent comedians.

In addition to his television career, Sharma has also ventured into the film industry with roles in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi', 'Zwigato', and 'Crew'. More recently, he launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, which has attracted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav, known for his versatile comic roles in numerous Bollywood films, was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, among others. (Agency inputs)