ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coldplay Ticket Rush: BookMyShow CEO, Technical Head Summoned by Mumbai Cops

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

In response to the allegations of ticket black marketing for Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has summoned BookMyShow's CEO Ashsish Hemrajani and its technical head. Their statements will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

In response to the allegations of ticket black marketing for Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has summoned BookMyShow's CEO Ashsish Hemrajani and its technical head. Their statements will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.
Representational Image (ANI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday.

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

"Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

Incidentally, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday.

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

"Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

Incidentally, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOOKMYSHOW CEO BOOKED BY COPSCOLDPLAY MUMBAI CONCERTCOLDPLAY TICKET RUSHTICKET BLACK MARKETINGCOLDPLAY TICKET BOOKMYSHOW CEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.