Coldplay Fans Battle Long Online Queues as BookMyShow Resumes Shortly after Crashing

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, ticket sales for Coldplay's highly anticipated Mumbai concert faced major disruptions when BookMyShow crashed just seconds before the sale began. Fans eagerly awaited the opportunity to secure their tickets for the iconic British band's performances on January 18 and 19, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The crash led to widespread disappointment, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations over the situation.

After a brief period of downtime, BookMyShow managed to bring the site back online, but the excitement quickly turned into anxiety as fans encountered long online queues. Some users reported seeing messages indicating there were "six lakh people ahead" in the ticketing line, magnifying the already heightened anticipation surrounding the concert. Coldplay's return to India marks its first performance since 2016, and the demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels, leading to the addition of a third concert on January 21, 2025.

Promoters have promised an extraordinary experience, showcasing hits from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside beloved classics. As the anticipation builds for the band's new album, Moon Music, set to release on October 4, 2024, fans remain hopeful that the ticketing chaos will soon be a distant memory. With over 10 million tickets sold for the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay continues to capture the hearts of music lovers worldwide, and India is no exception.