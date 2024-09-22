ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coldplay Fans Battle Long Online Queues as BookMyShow Resumes Shortly after Crashing

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Coldplay's Mumbai concert faced a significant setback when the BookMyShow site crashed just moments before tickets went on sale. Despite the initial chaos, the platform resumed operations, resulting in long queues as eager fans sought to secure their spots for the much-anticipated event.

Coldplay Fans Face Long Online Queues for Tickets After BookMyShow Crashes
Coldplay Fans Face Long Online Queues for Tickets After BookMyShow Crashes (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, ticket sales for Coldplay's highly anticipated Mumbai concert faced major disruptions when BookMyShow crashed just seconds before the sale began. Fans eagerly awaited the opportunity to secure their tickets for the iconic British band's performances on January 18 and 19, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The crash led to widespread disappointment, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations over the situation.

After a brief period of downtime, BookMyShow managed to bring the site back online, but the excitement quickly turned into anxiety as fans encountered long online queues. Some users reported seeing messages indicating there were "six lakh people ahead" in the ticketing line, magnifying the already heightened anticipation surrounding the concert. Coldplay's return to India marks its first performance since 2016, and the demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels, leading to the addition of a third concert on January 21, 2025.

Promoters have promised an extraordinary experience, showcasing hits from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside beloved classics. As the anticipation builds for the band's new album, Moon Music, set to release on October 4, 2024, fans remain hopeful that the ticketing chaos will soon be a distant memory. With over 10 million tickets sold for the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay continues to capture the hearts of music lovers worldwide, and India is no exception.

Read More

  1. BTS Star Jimin's Second Album Muse Showcase His Solo Brilliance - Stream It Now
  2. Shakti's This Moment Wins Grammy: All about the Transcontinental Band Founded by British Guitarist
  3. Can’t Wait to See You Again: Dua Lipa Announces November Concert in India Following Memorable 2023 Visit

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, ticket sales for Coldplay's highly anticipated Mumbai concert faced major disruptions when BookMyShow crashed just seconds before the sale began. Fans eagerly awaited the opportunity to secure their tickets for the iconic British band's performances on January 18 and 19, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The crash led to widespread disappointment, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations over the situation.

After a brief period of downtime, BookMyShow managed to bring the site back online, but the excitement quickly turned into anxiety as fans encountered long online queues. Some users reported seeing messages indicating there were "six lakh people ahead" in the ticketing line, magnifying the already heightened anticipation surrounding the concert. Coldplay's return to India marks its first performance since 2016, and the demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels, leading to the addition of a third concert on January 21, 2025.

Promoters have promised an extraordinary experience, showcasing hits from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside beloved classics. As the anticipation builds for the band's new album, Moon Music, set to release on October 4, 2024, fans remain hopeful that the ticketing chaos will soon be a distant memory. With over 10 million tickets sold for the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay continues to capture the hearts of music lovers worldwide, and India is no exception.

Read More

  1. BTS Star Jimin's Second Album Muse Showcase His Solo Brilliance - Stream It Now
  2. Shakti's This Moment Wins Grammy: All about the Transcontinental Band Founded by British Guitarist
  3. Can’t Wait to See You Again: Dua Lipa Announces November Concert in India Following Memorable 2023 Visit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COLDPLAY CONCERT IN MUMBAIBOOK MY SHOW CRASHESCOLDPLAY TICKETS ON BOOK MY SHOWCOLDPLAY TICKETS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.