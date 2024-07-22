Hamare Deshon Ki Dooriyaan Bhi Khatam Ho Jaayengi: 12YO Internet Sensation Hopes as Pakistani Song Blockbuster Wins Indian Hearts

Hyderabad: After the sensational hit Pasoori from across the border, another song from Coke Studio Pakistan takes over Indians. The latest hit Blockbuster- Ve Kurta Laiyan Main Ludhiana, sung by Pakistani artists Faris Shafi, Umair Butt and an all-female-led Gharwi group comprising Abida, Rooha Rawal, Sajida Bibi, and a 12-year-old girl Saba Hassan is all over the internet with the maximum love pouring in from India. At present, it has about half a million reels on Instagram and nearly 25 million views on YouTube.

However, the song's crew was unprepared for this massive upturn of fans. After the song's release, Xulfi, who has worked on almost every aspect of it, including the mix and music arrangements, said to a newswire, "I woke up like any other work day and saw somebody as young as three-year-old to a 70-year-old vibing to it on Instagram." Apart from the catchy beats and relatable lyrics, what is another mind-boggling aspect is that the entire 400-extra and 200-crew-person music video was shot in a single take.

Talking to the portal, Butt revealed that the day-long shoot comprised ten takes. "Considering the level of effort and time it took during the conceptualization and execution, we were all hopeful it would resonate with our audience," said Umair, who contributed to the song's composition, lyrics, and vocals. However, it wasn't until a month after the song's release—which happened to fall on Eid—that the team realised the song was becoming popular.

However, hard work has paved as all the singers in the video, especially the young girl has become an internet celebrity. Saba, at twelve, was merely accompanying the Gharwi group in the studio and was not included in the video at first. But after hearing her hum, the song's creators asked her to sing it into a microphone. They were so impressed that they decided to include her in the music video for the lines 'O cutie tenu main samja riya.'

Responding to all the love from India, Saba said: "Hamara gaana aapko achha laga, Inshallah hamare deshon ki dooriyaan bhi khatam ho jaayengi. Humne Instagram par dekha, toh zyaadatar India wale hi like kar rahe hain!" Singer Faris Shafi continues, "Our art is a beautiful display of all the things that unite us, like heritage, language, culture, music, and so much more. It is a tribute and a testament to the roots we all share. The collective love that we are witnessing is undeniable proof of this."

Last but not least, the Norwegian dance group Quick Style also had a role to play as the team was behind the one-take video shoot idea. "It was both a thrilling and daunting task. From the very beginning, we wanted to create something that felt raw and authentic – a performance that captured the energy and passion of the dancers in a single, unbroken flow." The dance troupe too enjoys a crazy fan base in India.