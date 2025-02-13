ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: Final Episodes Release Date, Streaming Details, And What To Expect

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 will be available to stream worldwide, with release times varying by region:

Hyderabad: The long-awaited final part of Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2025. This marks the end of the globally popular martial arts drama, bringing a conclusion to the decades-long rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. As the series reaches its final chapter, fans can expect an action-packed and emotional farewell to the beloved characters.

New Zealand: 9 pm.

What to Expect in Part 3

The final five episodes will centre around the Sekai Taikai tournament, the most prestigious karate competition in the world. The outcome of this tournament will shape the future of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, deciding their legacy. The long-standing conflict between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence takes centre stage once again, with John Kreese and Terry Silver playing pivotal roles in the tournament's events.

Netflix has hinted at shocking developments, stating that after the tournament's unexpected results, both dojos will have to navigate an uncertain future. With 40 years of history between these characters, the final episodes promise an intense mix of karate battles, emotional moments, and deep rivalries.

Season 6 Structure

In contrast to previous seasons, which followed a pattern of standard episode count, Cobra Kai Season 6 was divided into three parts, each part consisting of five episodes, leading to a total of 15 episodes. This decision, which was taken after talks between Netflix and Sony, aimed at engaging audiences with multiple releases instead of a single drop.

The first two parts of Season 6 will come out earlier in 2024, and Part 3 is the final and grand finale. Ever since the show's days on YouTube, its loyal fans will get to witness the completion of the storytelling on Netflix.

About Cobra Kai

From the very first episode, Cobra Kai has engaged its audience with a fine balance between nostalgia, action, and character-driven storytelling. More than just a continuation of The Karate Kid films, this show has won itself a fanbase as it relates humour, drama, and martial arts action into one blend.

As the series reaches its climax, the finale promises nail-biting battles with twists and turns and emotional farewells. Whether through redemption, revenge, or unsuspected alliances, expect the highly awaited conclusion of this long-running saga to be truly memorable. Be sure to catch the final episodes on February 13, 2025, only on Netflix.