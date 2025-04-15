ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coachella 2025 Goes Full Desi: Chenda Melam, Bhangra, Garba, And 90's Indi Pop Rock Global Music Festival

Indo Warehouse lit up Coachella 2025 with an electrifying fusion of Punjabi, Garba, and electronic beats, turning the desert into a celebration of Indian culture.

Coachella 2025: With Dhol And Garba Beats, Indian-Origin Artists Set The Music Festival Ablaze
Coachella 2025: With Dhol And Garba Beats, Indian-Origin Artists Set The Music Festival Ablaze (Photo: Indo Warehouse)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST

Updated : April 15, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: California's Coachella Valley was alive with the energetic sounds of South Asia this weekend, as Indo Warehouse brought an electrifying cultural celebration to one of the world's biggest music festivals.

While global superstar Lady Gaga headlined the main stage, it was New York-based DJ-producer duo Indo Warehouse, Kunal Merchant and Armaan Gupta, better known as Kahani, who stole the spotlight on April 12 with a show-stopping debut. Their unique fusion of traditional Indian sounds with deep house and techno beats turned the festival into an unforgettable desi rave.

Indo Warehouse's performance was more than simply music; it was a powerful tribute to their South Asian heritage. The duo's high-energy set featured the rhythmic pulse of Punjabi dhol beats and the infectious tempo of Gujarati Garba. Dancers dressed in vibrant Punjabi and Gujarati costumes whirled, leaped, and clapped in perfect rhythm, transforming the desert into a symphony of Indian culture.

The evening opened with Hanumankind, whose powerful tracks and live dhol players energised the audience. But it was Indo Warehouse who stole the show, providing a perfect blend of South Asian folk elements and modern electronic sounds. Festivalgoers praised the duo's music, calling it "IndoChella."

Following their performance, Kunal Merchant and Kahani took to social media to thank their fans, writing, "From our roots to the desert, Coachella Weekend 1 was more than a show, it was a statement. Thank you for feeling every beat with us. The journey continues."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story and shared separate sets of reels of the Indo Warehouse and Hanumankind, applauding the artists for bringing South Asian culture to the forefront at such a renowned global event.

Indo Warehouse, founded in New York by Kunal Merchant and Kahani, is a music collective and record label that aims to highlight South Asian-inspired house music. Indo Warehouse's genre-blending sound unites Indian classical instruments, vocals, and rhythms with electronic house and techno electronic music to offer an experience that is audio-visual for the listener and resonates with audiences and cultures around the world.

