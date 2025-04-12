Coachella 2025: Live Streaming Details, Lineup & More; Kumar Sanu's Daughter Shannon K Set To Perform

Hyderabad: The 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially started on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, drawing thousands of fans to the venue and millions more tuning in online. The first weekend promises three electrifying days packed with star performances, music, and cultural moments.

This year, all eyes are on Shannon K, the daughter of Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, as she makes history by becoming the first Indie Indian-origin singer to perform at Coachella. The LA-based singer-songwriter will share the stage with global sensations and rising stars, representing Indian indie music on one of the world's biggest music platforms.

In a statement ahead of her debut, Shannon K expressed her excitement, saying, "It's on the bucket list of every Indian-origin Indie artist working hard to break the boundaries and make their music heard. Indians are extremely talented. Indian music, while rooted in Indian classical to R&B and pop, is underrated. This is the beginning of something incredible, and I'm so excited for it."

Her set will feature a mix of popular indie-pop tracks like Give Me Your Hand, which earned her international acclaim and the Best International Singer Award, along with hits like A Longtime, Always, Run, Retrace, and OMT, a collaboration with singer Sonu Nigam. Fans can also look forward to Shannon performing some of her father Kumar Sanu's Bollywood classics.

Coachella 2025 Weekend 1 Highlights:

Friday, April 11:

Lady Gaga took the stage for the first evening, delivering a visual spectacle drawing on her pop Chromatica Ball tour style, while adding new performance elements in anticipation of her upcoming project. The day included powerhouse performances from Missy Elliott, Overmono, Marina, Thee Sacred Souls, DJ Gigola, and Vintage Culture.

Saturday, April 12:

Green Day is finally making their Coachella debut on Saturday night performing hits from Dookie and American Idiot. Travis Scott will play the late night set, while Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, Jimmy Eat World, Arca, and Kraftwerk will also perform.

Sunday, April 13:

Closing out the weekend, Post Malone will deliver a genre-blending set combining hip-hop, pop, and country influences. International stars like Rema, Justice, Sara Landry, Megan Thee Stallion, Clairo, Amaarae, and Beabadoobee are geared up to bring fresh global flavours to the stages.

There were some lineup changes too; FKA twigs withdrew due to visa complications, while Massive Attack pulled out citing concerns over the environmental impact of touring.

How to Watch Coachella 2025 Live:

If you are unable to attend in person, Coachella 2025 is streaming live on its official YouTube channels with performances from all six stages made available globally to audiences. The shows are scheduled to go live every day at 1:00 PM PDT (1:30 AM IST the following day), with fans able to access live sets, replays, behind-the-scenes action, and exclusive interviews with artists. Viewers can also activate reminders for their favourite performances.