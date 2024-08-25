Co-director Of Documentary Film ‘Ayena’ Says Resilience Of Acid Attack Survivors Inspired Him

Hyderabad: An optimistic Debankon Singh Solanky, while speaking of what inspired him to co-direct the documentary film ‘Ayena’ that delves into the lives of acid attack survivors Ritu Saini and Faraha Khan, said that their resilience, exuberance, and positive outlook on life, despite the circumstances motivated him to make the film.

The film took five years to be made and revolves around the impact of a momentary act of revenge that irrevocably alters the trajectories of Saini and Khan. The documentary tells the story of Ritu and Faraha as they navigate life after the trauma, working at Sheroes, a restaurant dedicated to the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

The film is empowering not only because it glorifies the gory and heinous crime and the way the women suffered, but the way both of them exhibited resilience and the determination to rebuild their lives. Their experiences are interwoven with moments of joy, as they celebrate small victories and forge a bond of friendship that transcends their shared trauma.

Solanky said, “A mix of anticipation and somber reflection filled the air as we navigated the streets of Agra, when we were first going to meet the survivors at the Sheroes café, where they worked. However, upon meeting Ritu and Faraha, our spirits were unexpectedly lifted.

Witnessing their strength and the way they embraced life's challenges with such grace was a transformative experience. It was this encounter that fueled our determination to bring their stories to light."

The movie emphasises their want for acceptance while addressing themes of gender-based violence in the society. Ritu's honest thoughts about being rejected because of her wounds stand in stark contrast to Faraha's refusal to hold grudges against their assailants, highlighting their resilience and optimism for a brighter future.

Ayena is the first feature-length film that Debankon Singh Solanky and Siddhant Sarin have co-directed. "Ayena" has been screened at more than 12 international film festivals, bagging numerous awards both domestically and internationally. These include Best Feature at the DokuBoku International Film Festival, Best Film at the Oslo Film Festival 2023, and Bangkok Documentary Film Festival, to name a few.

"Despite the financial and logistical hurdles we faced, the indomitable spirit of the survivors kept us going.” The directors dedicate the film to the everyone who helped in bringing this documentary to life, their family who supported them all through the long five-year journey," Solanky said.

The film is dedicated to the bravery of the survivors, Ashish Shukla and Alok Dixit, the founders of the Chhanv Foundation, an NGO that helps acid attack survivors get back on their feet, Nilanjan Bhattacharya, the film's editor, and its producers, Arunas Matelis and Sarah Kang.