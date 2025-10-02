ETV Bharat / entertainment

Classical Singer And Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89, PM Modi Condoles His Death

Mirzapur (UP): Legendary Hindustani classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away early Thursday, October 2, at the age of 89. Known as one of the foremost exponents of the Banaras gharana, Mishra breathed his last around 4 am at his daughter's residence in Mirzapur after a prolonged illness.

Confirming his death, his daughter Namrata Mishra told a news agency, "He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17 to 18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am."

Classical Singer And Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chhannulal Mishra (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Born in 1936 in Azamgarh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra rose to become a towering figure in Hindustani classical music, outclassing the genres of Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan. Brought up under the training of his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana gharana and Thakur Jaidev Singh, he continued the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri with unparalleled expertise.