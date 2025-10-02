Classical Singer And Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89, PM Modi Condoles His Death
Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away at 89 in Mirzapur; PM Modi condoled his demise, calling his contributions invaluable.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Mirzapur (UP): Legendary Hindustani classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away early Thursday, October 2, at the age of 89. Known as one of the foremost exponents of the Banaras gharana, Mishra breathed his last around 4 am at his daughter's residence in Mirzapur after a prolonged illness.
Confirming his death, his daughter Namrata Mishra told a news agency, "He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17 to 18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am."
Born in 1936 in Azamgarh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra rose to become a towering figure in Hindustani classical music, outclassing the genres of Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan. Brought up under the training of his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana gharana and Thakur Jaidev Singh, he continued the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri with unparalleled expertise.
Mishra's work for music was honoured to the highest degree - he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. He also sang in various national and cultural tributes, including a special presentation organised by ETV Bharat Eenadu Group on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2020. For this project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence, Mishra lent his voice to lines from a song dedicated to Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over his passing, describing him as a cultural icon who enriched India's musical traditions. In a condolence message posted on X, Modi wrote, "It was my good fortune that I always received his affection and blessings. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra made an invaluable contribution in taking classical music to the masses and establishing Indian traditions globally."
सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय कला और संस्कृति की समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही भारतीय परंपरा को विश्व पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित करने में भी अपना अमूल्य योगदान… pic.twitter.com/tw8jb5iXu7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025
The prime minister also recalled that Mishra was among those who proposed his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014. "I am extremely pained at his demise," he added while extending condolences to Mishra's family and admirers.
Mishra is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. His wife had passed away four years ago. His last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm on Thursday.
