Citadel Honey Bunny X Review: Netizens Laud Raj And DK's Show, Samantha-Varun's Kiss Sparks Viral Frenzy

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Citadel: Honey Bunny series, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in leading roles, premiered on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, November 7. Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series is an Indian prequel to the original 2023 Citadel series, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Set within the global spy-action universe created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel: Honey Bunny has taken audiences by storm, sparking enthusiastic reactions across social media.

From the moment it hit screens, the Indian adaptation captured the attention of fans on X (formerly Twitter). Early viewers have praised the series' tightly woven storyline and Raj and DK's directorial expertise, particularly in handling high-octane action scenes. Many have already proclaimed Citadel: Honey Bunny to be the best in the Citadel franchise so far, with one fan calling it "wonderfully engaging" and "never boring."

One viewer tweeted, "#CitadelHoneyBunny is a wonderfully engaging show. I found it thoroughly entertaining and never felt bored. Raj & DK certainly understand the secret to captivating their audience. All the cast have done a wonderful job. 8/10." The directors' knack for balancing suspense with thrilling action has kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the first episode.

Fans have been particularly impressed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance, which includes numerous demanding stunts that have garnered significant applause. Known for her dedication to new roles, Samantha's fitness and agility in the series left fans in awe, with one user commenting on her impressive stamina and skill. "At her age of 37, look at the fitness! The stunts she pulled off were unreal," wrote a fan, adding that Samantha's ability to display her strength on-screen is an empowering sight for audiences.

Varun Dhawan has also been praised for his intense performance, with fans noting his versatility and dedication to physically demanding roles. "Ep 1 was bang on, loved the way they introduced both the leads also that bike chase scene was fireee," one viewer commented, applauding the actor's dynamic presence in the series. Others compared his role in Citadel: Honey Bunny to his earlier acclaimed work in Badlapur and JugJug Jeeyo, noting that he continues to bring passion to his projects.

Notably, a romantic scene from the series has also gained considerable attention on social media, as fans celebrate Samantha's onscreen chemistry and confidence. Viewers have expressed excitement for the series' potential impact on the wider Citadel franchise, noting how it expands the story's global scope and raises the stakes for future instalments.

The release of Citadel: Honey Bunny comes shortly after the debut of Citadel: Diana, the Italian chapter starring Matilda De Angelis. Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers are actively working on Citadel Season 2, which will bring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci back to the screen. Production has kicked off in the UK, where the cast and crew were recently spotted filming intense action sequences.

With Citadel: Honey Bunny now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, audiences are eager to see what twists and thrills lie ahead in the Citadel franchise. Raj and DK's Indian chapter has set a high bar, drawing both local and global fans into a riveting tale of espionage, action, and suspense.