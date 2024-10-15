Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer Out: Varun-Samantha Starrer Gets Positive Reviews, Fans Say 'Exceptional Spy Thriller'

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released on Tuesday, October 15. Directed by Raj & DK, the trailer offers a glimpse into the high-octane world of Honey (Varun Dhawan) and Bunny (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), where every mission is a fight for survival. The Indian instalment of the Citadel universe, produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Fans and netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, with overwhelmingly positive reactions pouring in. One fan wrote, "Varun and Samantha (followed by a fire emoji)," while another tweeted, "Considering #RajAndDK direction, I really liked it. Their style of crafting spy agent-type web series is impressive, and I think #CitadelHoneyBunny will also be an exceptional show." Another user praised the chemistry between the lead actors, tweeting, "The chemistry between @Varun_dvn and @Samanthaprabhu2 is fire. Expectations are sky-high for this one!"

The anticipation around the series has been growing, with fans particularly excited about the combination of Raj & DK's direction and the executive production of AGBO, the Russo Brothers' company. "The Trailer looks really fun. Looking forward to it. I'm excited to see what they have cooked..... Raj&Dk × RussoBrothers," wrote one netizen.

Alongside the lead stars, the series features an impressive supporting cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. With Raj & DK's signature storytelling and a stellar cast, Citadel: Honey Bunny promises to be a thrilling addition to the Citadel universe.