Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Go Undercover, Do Not Miss The Last Shot!

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

The teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, has been released. Directed by Raj and DK, the series follows the duo's thrilling spy missions across the globe, showcasing various transformations and disguises, with a fresh rendition of the song Raat Baaki playing in the background.

Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser (Photo: YouTube/ Prime Video India)

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, dropped its teaser and announced the release date on Thursday. The series, helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, centres around the spying escapades of its lead characters, played by Samantha and Varun, as they embark on a thrilling adventure across various global locations.

The teaser showcases the duo engaging in a series of transformations and disguises while carrying out their covert missions. A fresh version of the song Raat Baaki plays in the backdrop of the video as they confront their foes. The teaser also includes notable performances by Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher, among other actors. Fans can look forward to the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 7 this year.

Raj and Dk's directorial is a spin-off of the original Citadel series, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Despite the extensive promotion led by its stars, the original series received poor reviews following its premiere and failed to captivate the desired audience. Nevertheless, it has managed to secure a green light for a second season.

The Russo Brothers, famed for their work on the Avengers movies, were involved in the making of the series. Previously, it was announced that Joe Russo would return to direct the second season. However, recent reports suggest that he, along with Anthony Russo, may shift their focus back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for upcoming Avengers projects, raising the possibility of another director stepping in for Citadel.

