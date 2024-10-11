Citadel: Honey Bunny Latest Promo Teases Crossover between Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man - Watch

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny, premiering on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video, promises an exciting crossover with the acclaimed crime drama The Family Man. This innovative connection between two popular series is set to thrill audiences as it introduces beloved characters from both narratives. The makers dropped the latest promo a day after announcing the trailer release date for the series, which is October 15.

In the latest promo, The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) encounter a file containing profiles of the titular spies, Honey played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bunny essayed by Varun Dhawan. This encounter sets the stage for an intriguing dynamic, with Srikant poking fun at the duo's retro code names while acknowledging their formidable skills. The humorous banter reflects the series' blend of action and wit, while the crossover hints at a deeper connection between the characters and storylines.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant addition to the Citadel universe, detailing the backstory of Nadia's parents, Honey and Bunny, who operated as spies in Mumbai during the 90s. Created by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, known for their unique storytelling style, this series aims to capture the thrill of espionage while maintaining a rich narrative depth. As the teaser concludes with the message, "Honey Bunny are here," fans are left eager for the premiere, excited to witness how the lives of these spies intertwine with the world of The Family Man.