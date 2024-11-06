Citadel Honey Bunny First Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Action Series Is 'Edgy, Gritty, And Delicious'

Hyderabad: The buzz around Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the Hollywood series Citadel, is at an all-time high as Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur took to social media to share her review after attending the series' screening on Monday evening in Mumbai. Directed by the Russo Brothers' AGBO production, Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

In her Instagram Story, Nimrat Kaur described the series as "a mad, brilliant ride," adding that she "LOVED every moment of it!" She praised the show's "edgy, cult, gritty, and delicious" tone, setting the stage for excitement among fans. Samantha replied, "Thank you so much (followed by a smiley face and a star emoji)." Nimrat further shared another story posing with Samantha, calling her an "electric trailblazer".

Citadel Honey Bunny First Review (Nimrat Kaur's IG Story)

At the event in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, and Aditya Roy Kapur were also in attendance to show support for the lead stars. The Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, introduced viewers to an action-packed story centred on Varun Dhawan as Bunny, a stuntman, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Honey, a struggling actor. The two former spies are drawn back into the dangerous world of espionage to protect their daughter, Nadia.

As the second spin-off in the Citadel franchise, following the Italian series Citadel: Diana, Citadel: Honey Bunny explores the global spy agency Citadel and its complex enemies. The highly anticipated series expands the Citadel universe, maintaining the franchise's high-stakes action, emotional depth, and thrilling story arcs.