CinemaCon 2025: Keanu Reeves To Return In John Wick 5; Anime Prequel And Caine Spinoff In The Works

Hyderabad: Lionsgate has confirmed the John Wick universe is expanding with John Wick 5, a prequel anime series, and a Donnie Yen-centered spinoff on the second day of CinemaCon 2025. Fans of the franchise can celebrate the return of Keanu Reeves as the famous hitman, along with director Chad Stahelski.

John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves is Coming Back

Although John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed to wrap up the assassin's storyline, Reeves will be back with Stahelski to continue the story. Plot details have not been released, however, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson indicated that the creative team could not move forward with this next chapter without a brilliant and exciting story.

"Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica, would not return if they didn't have something truly spectacular and original to say with these characters and this world," Fogelson said, adding, "We cannot wait for fans to see where the journey goes next." The previous entry grossed over $440 million worldwide, proving the franchise is a durable success. There isn't a release date for John Wick 5 yet, but there is excitement for the next chapter.

Anime Prequel of John Wick

Lionsgate has also announced an animated prequel to look more into the backstory of John Wick, specifically his famous 'Impossible Task', the task that allowed him to leave the High Table and be with his wife, Helen. Shannon Tindle, of Ultraman: Rising fame, will direct with Vanessa Taylor along with screenwriter from the Shape of Water. Keanu Reeves is expected to voice the role in the project. Stahelski amused by anime, said, "Anime has always been a huge influence on me, especially with the John Wick series. To develop a John Wick anime seems like the perfect progression."

Caine: A Spin-off Feature with Donnie Yen

Another significant announcement was Caine, which is a main-line feature spin-off with Donnie Yen reprising his role of Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4. Yen will be starring and directing Caine, which will follow the blind assassin after his release from the High Table. Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman, is writing the screenplay for Caine, with production expected to start in Hong Kong by the end of the year.

"Honestly, I am thrilled to be directing Caine," Yen said, adding, "The John Wick films have set an incredibly high standard in action filmmaking, and I want to acknowledge Lionsgate for allowing me to take it more." With signs of a John Wick 5 in the future, an ongoing animated prequel series, and now Caine, there will be plenty of action-packed story-telling in the John Wick Universe in the coming days.