'Cinema Should Disturb And Ask Questions': Pallavi Joshi On The Bengal Files Controversy And Truth In Cinema | Interview

Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Bengal Files is ready for release. The actress, who has worked in both mainstream and parallel cinema, shared her thoughts about the film in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

Joshi began her career as a child actor and went on to appear in films such as Trishagni, Suraj Ka Saatwan Ghoda and Wo Chhokara. She has won two National Awards for Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Over the years, she has also moved into producing films and has been deeply involved in research-driven projects with her filmmaker husband, Vivek Agnihotri.

Her earlier films The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files sparked nationwide debate. While many praised them as powerful and truthful, others criticised them as one-sided. Now, with The Bengal Files, Joshi once again finds herself at the centre of discussion and controversy. In this interview, she speaks about the film's journey, the idea of "Truth Cinema," and why she considers films as modern textbooks.

ETV Bharat: How are you feeling right now with the release of your new film? Is it only release pressure or do you feel some other stress too?

Pallavi: Yes, there were definitely some problems with the release. Prints weren't completed on time, subtitling was pending, the title had to be changed, and some important VFX files were delayed. We had to deal with all this rush. But honestly, such obstacles are part of filmmaking.

ETV Bharat: What inspired you to make this film? Did you have any fears while working on it?

Pallavi: The inspiration came from our daily thoughts and conversations. We often felt that, despite so many negative events happening in society, nobody was taking proper action. That made us think about the kind of world we are leaving for the next generation.

Earlier, films showed our culture - a mother cooking for her child, a family eating together, traditions being passed down. Later, cinema became more "NRI-centric," with stories set in New York or London. Our culture slowly started fading away on screen.

So we asked ourselves: was our freedom struggle only against foreign rulers? Or was it also to protect our culture and traditions? This led us to the idea that truth, honour and justice must be shown again through cinema. From this thought, "Truth Cinema" was born.

ETV Bharat: How much research went into this film? Did you and Vivek both get involved?

Pallavi: We were completely involved. Research is the backbone of all our films. We went through hundreds of books, newspapers, and even international magazines like Time and Life. We cross-checked facts so it wouldn't look like conspiracy.

We also met survivors near the Tripura-Bangladesh border. Some were almost 100 years old. They had memory issues, so their children helped us with old photographs and stories. We also used interpreters to understand their experiences in Bengali.

Since films have time limits, we sometimes had to combine different true stories into one character. That's the only artistic liberty we take, just like in The Kashmir Files.

ETV Bharat: Your films often face controversy. Do you find this a hurdle or an advantage?

Pallavi: I see it as positive. The more the controversy, the more people talk. And when there is discussion, audiences turn to the cinema. I focus on that response.

ETV Bharat: You were once part of the parallel cinema movement. Do you think your films today represent a new form of that stream?

Pallavi: Yes, definitely. Earlier, filmmakers like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, and Mrinal Sen showed social reality, while commercial films gave people entertainment. Both were needed at that time.

Today, audiences are more mature. We are creating something we call "Truth Cinema." Real art should disturb, ask questions, and force people to think. Unfortunately, today's films are often just spectacle. But cinema is actually a blend of 25 different arts - acting, music, costumes, makeup, sets. When used honestly, it becomes the highest art form. That's what we are trying to achieve.

ETV Bharat: Do you think films like The Kashmir Files should be included in textbooks?

Pallavi: It's not for me to decide what should go into textbooks. But for us, films have always been like textbooks. Earlier, films of Guru Dutt or Bimal Roy taught us about society. In the same way, we see our films as modern textbooks and try to present facts honestly.

ETV Bharat: In recent years, you've mainly acted in Vivek Agnihotri's films. Was that a conscious choice?

Pallavi: Not at all. The truth is, I haven't acted "outside" since 2005 simply because no one approached me! (laughs). After marriage, I took a three-year break. During that time, I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi and did some production work.

My comeback was actually funny. Renuka Shahane was casting for her film Rita. She wasn't satisfied with auditions and suddenly said, "Why don't you play Rita?" I thought she was joking, but she said, "You are my Rita." That's how it happened.

ETV Bharat: You are also a keen reader. Does that influence your films?

Pallavi: I don't read with films in mind, otherwise I'd go mad! But indirectly, reading does help. Earlier, I read fiction, but now mostly non-fiction. Books make me see how much of our world is built on image-making.

For example, in How Prime Ministers Decide, I realised Rajiv Gandhi wasn't just what people thought. He was a pilot, a friend, and had a very different life before politics. Reading showed me the real man behind the image.

ETV Bharat: The film tells the story of Gopal Mukherjee, but his grandson has filed an FIR against you. Can you comment?

Pallavi: This is a legal matter, and we can't comment right now. It has political aspects, and unfortunately, that is beyond our control.