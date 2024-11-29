Cinema Lovers Day 2024: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Kal Ho Naa Ho, Films to Enjoy for Rs 99

Hyderabad: November 29, 2024, marks Cinema Lovers Day, where moviegoers across India can enjoy a day of cinema at an unbeatable price. On this special occasion, leading cinema chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, and MovieMax are offering tickets for just Rs 99, making it the perfect opportunity for cinephiles to watch both the latest releases and timeless classics.

The day aims to celebrate the magic of the big screen and draw large audiences back to theaters by making cinema more affordable. In addition to the enticing ticket price, several chains are offering combo deals on snacks and drinks, including a popcorn and Coke offer at Cinepolis India for just Rs 150. However, premium formats like IMAX and 4DX will not be part of the Rs 99 offer, and convenience fees and taxes still apply for online bookings.

New Releases for Rs 99

This year, Cinema Lovers Day coincides with this year's highly anticipated films, making the event even more special for moviegoers. The biggest draw is Moana 2, the Disney animated sequel, which is leading the pack with a remarkable pre-sale of 45,000 tickets across PVR Inox and Cinepolis. This heartwarming adventure is the perfect family movie, and now it is available for just Rs 99.

For fans of thrillers and dramas, The Sabarmati Report, a gripping political drama starring Vikrant Massey, is also a major attraction on Cinema Lovers Day. The film, now in its third week, has already sold 39,000 advance tickets and remains one of the top choices for moviegoers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the latest installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise starring Kartik Aaryan, continues to draw in audiences with 35,000 pre-sale tickets.

Also making waves is Singham Again, the fifth film in the popular Rohit Shetty-directed cop universe. With 26,000 tickets already sold for its fifth week, this Ajay Devgn-led action-packed thriller is a must-watch for fans of high-octane drama.

Re-Releases for Rs 99

For those craving nostalgia, several classic Bollywood films are returning to the big screen clashing with Cinema Lovers Day 2024. These films, once cult hits, are now being re-released for a new generation to enjoy.

Biwi No. 1, the 1999 hit comedy starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen can now be enjoyed at the theatres with just Rs 99 on Friday. It is a laugh-out-loud classic that remains a fan favourite.

Karan Arjun, the 1995 action-packed family drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is available too. This film, known for its intense plot and unforgettable characters, will take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Kal Ho Naa Ho, the heartwarming drama about love, friendship, and life starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, is sure to bring tears to your eyes.

Additionally, other notable re-releases include Miya Biwi Raazi Ki Karange Paaji, Miss You, and Baapu Ni Manda Mera. These films, while lesser-known, have a special place in the hearts of many cinephiles and are a treat for those interested in exploring different genres.

Cinema Lovers Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity to catch up on the films you missed in theaters or to revisit old favourites. Whether you are in the mood for the latest blockbusters like Moana 2 or Singham Again, or want to relive some of Bollywood's finest classics like Kal Ho Naa Ho or Karan Arjun, this is a great chance to experience them all at a fraction of the usual cost.

Read More