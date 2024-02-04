Cine Workers Association Slams Poonam Pandey over Death Hoax, Demand Arrest

Mumbai: Model Poonam Pandey has been facing backlash ever since she and her team dropped the news of her fake demise to create awareness about cervical cancer. Many have urged Mumbai Police to take strict action against Poonam for spreading false news. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also demanded an FIR against her.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, AICWA President, said, "Poonam has played with the emotions of people in India. After learning about the news of her demise, so many people prayed for her and her family...She hurt the sentiments of people by involving in a cheap publicity stunt. It was not the right way to create awareness about cancer. I request police to register an FIR against her."

Earlier in the day, actor Bipasha Basu called out Poonam. "Beyond pathetic behaviour. The PR people behind this should be ashamed too... not just this person," she wrote in the comment section of actor Arti Singh's post. Mini Mathur shared on her Instagram Stories, "This Poonam Pandey cervical cancer stunt is not just distasteful, tone deaf and insensitive... it also bases itself on zero research on the subject. Not to take away from the lack of awareness around it but a mere Google search will tell you that there are 8 stages to cervical cancer and an average of 5-10 year gestation period for it to reach its advanced stage."

She also added, "Shame on you Poonam Pandey. And shame on the team who thought up this sickening farce of a 'campaign'. Social media and influencers have dumbed down the discourse around absolutely everything. Anyone can be anything by mere projection and posturing. No body of work or qualification needed. This is a new low."

Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe also urged Mumbai Police to take legal action against Poonam. In a statement, he said, "The news of Poonam Pandey's death ultimately proved to be a publicity stunt. The phenomenon raises many basic questions. The first of them was the way the news was garbed as awareness. The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of Cervical Cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer. The actor has pulled a prank on the cancer survivors rather than raising awareness. Another problem is how the drama was reported and picked up by news agencies without verifying facts. Media was being used to further their agenda through unfair means."

On February 2, Poonam's manager claimed that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer. A statement was also posted on Poonam's official Instagram which read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness."

However, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on social media announcing that she is alive and shared that she faked her demise as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she said.

While several fell prey to Poonam's fake death news, some people were sceptical about the news due to her controversial image and reputation in public.