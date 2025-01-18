ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Babulnath Temple Ahead Of Coldplay's Concert

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visited Mumbai's Babulnath Temple ahead of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' concert, marking their return to India after 2016.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Babulnath Temple Ahead Of Coldplay's Concert
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Babulnath Temple Ahead Of Coldplay's Concert (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Ahead of Coldplay's highly anticipated concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the Babulnath Temple on Friday. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of Mumbai's most renowned spiritual landmarks.

In videos circulating on social media, Johnson, 35, was seen engaging in the traditional ritual of whispering into the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva. Martin, 47, went for a simple yet classic look in a blue kurta and Johnson, put on a printed suit and covered her head with a dupatta in a sign of respect.

The temple trip of the duo has been in the limelight, especially after a series of breakup stories surfaced at the beginning of 2024. Together since 2017, Martin and Johnson have been a subject of public interest. Sources close to the couple revealed that they are still very happily married.

Having wowed audiences in films such as The Social Network, Suspiria and The Lost Daughter, Johnson is travelling with Martin as Coldplay launched their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in India. Their first of the four planned performances will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, followed by further concerts on January 19 and 21 in Mumbai and January 25 in Ahmedabad.

This will be Coldplay's second performance in India following their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival. Audiences look forward to the concerts of the famous British music group, which are bound to be a magnificent show.

