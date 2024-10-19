ETV Bharat / entertainment

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Six Others Booked For Cheating Dance Troupe Of Rs 11.96 Cr

A case has been filed against choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife, and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

A case has been filed against choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife, and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore.
Thane: A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against D'Souza, his wife Lizelle, five others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As per the FIR, the complainant and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024.

The troupe performed on a television show and won, and the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore, he said.

The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

