Choreographer Jani Master Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Rape Case

Hyderabad: National Award-winning choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a city court on Friday. This came after his arrest in Goa by the Cyberabad police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who worked with him.

According to a senior police official, Jani Master was apprehended in Goa on Thursday and produced before a local court, which granted a transit warrant. He was subsequently brought to the city and presented before the court, which ordered his judicial custody. Jani Master is currently lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison. Investigators also recorded the "confession" statement of the accused in the alleged sexually assault case.

Reacting to the development, Jani Master's wife, Sumalatha, told media persons, "We will continue our legal fight to prove our innocence." The choreographer's lawyer revealed plans to file a bail petition in the district court, citing the invocation of the POCSO Act.

The alleged victim, a woman choreographer, had filed a complaint stating that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai. She claimed he continued to harass her, threatening to ruin her career if she disclosed the incident.

The Narsingi Police registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC on September 15. Further investigation revealed the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, leading to the addition of a relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012.

As per the victim's statement, Jani Master allegedly committed sexual assault on multiple occasions from 2020 at various locations, including shooting spots, her residence, and even forced her to marry him. He reportedly exploited her innocence, offering a job as his assistant with "dishonest intentions." (With agency inputs)