Chocolate Day 2025: From Kareena To Katrina - Bollywood Actors Who Can't Resist Cocoa Confections

Hyderabad: When it comes to chocolate, even the strictest diet followers can't resist indulging. From Bollywood's most disciplined fitness enthusiasts to iconic stars, chocolate seems to be the ultimate weakness. Despite rigorous workout routines and disciplined meal plans, celebrities openly express their love for this sweet delight. As we celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9, here's a list of Bollywood stars who choose chocolate over diet.

Deepika Padukone: Hot Chocolate Lover

One of Bollywood's top stars, Deepika Padukone, has never shied away from expressing her love for chocolate. The Om Shanti Om actor enjoys chocolate anytime, anywhere. In an interview with a newswire, she even revealed that hot chocolate is her all-time favourite drink.

Chocolate Day 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh: The Nutella Devotee

Right after Deepika comes her energetic husband, Ranveer Singh. The actor's high energy levels might have a secret source - chocolate. Back in 2016, his fitness trainer shared a picture of Ranveer enjoying a whole jar of Nutella, confessing that the actor is absolutely crazy about it.

Chocolate Day 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif: Ice Cream Obsession

Even fitness-conscious Katrina Kaif isn't immune to the charm of chocolate. Her love for chocolate ice cream was revealed by actor Varun Dhawan, who once shared a picture of Katrina savouring a cone. "#baarbaarkhaoo. Katrina rather eat chocolate ice cream than have a serious conversation," Varun wrote in his X post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Chocolate on Birthdays

Despite being known for her disciplined diet, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a soft spot for chocolate. Often seen sharing posts of sweet treats, Kareena makes sure chocolate is a part of her birthday celebrations. She was even spotted relishing a chocolate cake alongside her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Chocolate Day 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty: Fitness Meets Fudge Cake

Shilpa Shetty, often hailed as Bollywood's fitness queen, proves that even the most disciplined can indulge. The actor has been seen putting aside her diet to relish chocolate fudge cake, enjoying it without guilt.

Chocolate Day 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor: Chocolate Cookies and Muffins

Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense and healthy eating habits, is also a fan of chocolate. From cookies to muffins, Sonam never holds back when it comes to her favourite sweet treats, even if it means temporarily forgetting her diet.

Chocolate Day 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

As Chocolate Day brings joy to millions around the world, it's comforting to know that even Bollywood's biggest stars share a common love for chocolate. Their guilty pleasures remind us that a little indulgence now and then is perfectly fine, even when you're a celebrity!