Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Release Delays; Read To Know The Reason

Hyderabad: Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil action thriller, Veera Dheera Sooran, has encountered unexpected release delays due to a legal conflict involving the film's digital and satellite rights. The film, which was set to hit theaters today, March 27, faced a major roadblock after Mumbai-based production company B4U Entertainment filed a legal plea against the producers. This resulted in the Delhi High Court issuing an interim stay order, preventing the film's release in India before 10:30 am.

According to reports from a newswire, major multiplex chains like PVR and Cinepolis have canceled the film's early morning shows. Initially scheduled for a 9 am release, screenings are now expected to commence only after 11:00 am. The legal dispute stems from B4U Entertainment's claim that they had acquired the film's digital and satellite rights, which were supposed to be finalised before the theatrical release. Alleging a breach of contract, the company sought legal intervention, leading to the temporary hold on the film's release.

The issue has also affected the film's overseas release. As reported by a news outlet, the USA premiere shows were canceled at the last minute, causing disappointment among fans and frustration for distributors. Many exhibitors who had already paid for the screening rights are now dealing with refund requests and rescheduling complications.

Varun, the co-founder of Tendkotta and founder of SJ Cinemas, expressed his concerns regarding the frequent occurrence of such issues with Tamil films. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "#VeeraDheeraSooran USA all premiere shows cancelled. Why this happens only to Tamil films. Don't announce release date if you can't sort out the finance issues. Feel sorry for distributors after paying full payment need to go through and explain to theaters for cancellation."

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran is bankrolled by Riya Shibu under the banner HR Pictures. The star cast includes Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Siddique. The story depicts a store owner named Kaali who becomes entangled in a dangerous crime syndicate. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The release of Veera Dheera Sooran also holds significance due to its box office clash with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. Fans were waiting for a clash between these big South Indian films to happen. However, with these legal hurdles, the film's delayed release may impact its opening-day performance both domestically and internationally.