Battle Of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh Joins Salman Khan In Leh For Film's Shoot
Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh have begun shooting Battle of Galwan in Leh, Ladakh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film captures 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Chitrangda Singh are in Leh, Ladakh, shooting for their upcoming film Battle of Galwan, a war drama inspired by the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley.
The cast and crew reached Ladakh last week for what is being described as one of the most crucial outdoor schedules of the film. The 15-day shoot will cover key portions of the story and capture Ladakh's breathtaking yet rugged terrain. Production sources said the Leh schedule was originally slated for the second half of August but had to be pushed to September due to logistical adjustments.
"Salman and Chitrangda arrived here on Saturday evening. The schedule kicked off early Sunday morning with the first clap, as Salman Khan appeared in uniform for his opening scenes," a source from the unit said. The source further said, "The director wanted to shoot in Ladakh itself because its unique and stark landscape gives the film the authenticity it needs."
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan features a stellar cast including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Chitrangda Singh. The film revisits the tense June 2020 standoff in Galwan Valley, which led to casualties on both sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.
For producers, Ladakh's raw natural setting provides an ideal canvas for retelling this recent chapter of history. "Since the story is based on real incidents, authenticity is key. Ladakh's landscapes bring both cinematic scale and a sense of reality to the film," another insider noted.
According to the crew members, the Leh schedule will primarily focus on high-intensity sequences involving Khan and Singh. "Ladakh sequence is the character-based shoot and likely will be the last major outdoor shoot of the film."
