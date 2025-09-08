ETV Bharat / entertainment

Battle Of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh Joins Salman Khan In Leh For Film's Shoot

Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Chitrangda Singh are in Leh, Ladakh, shooting for their upcoming film Battle of Galwan, a war drama inspired by the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

The cast and crew reached Ladakh last week for what is being described as one of the most crucial outdoor schedules of the film. The 15-day shoot will cover key portions of the story and capture Ladakh's breathtaking yet rugged terrain. Production sources said the Leh schedule was originally slated for the second half of August but had to be pushed to September due to logistical adjustments.

"Salman and Chitrangda arrived here on Saturday evening. The schedule kicked off early Sunday morning with the first clap, as Salman Khan appeared in uniform for his opening scenes," a source from the unit said. The source further said, "The director wanted to shoot in Ladakh itself because its unique and stark landscape gives the film the authenticity it needs."