Chiranjeevi to Meet Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Today to Offer Rs 1 Crore for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Actor-politician Chiranjeevi is all set to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. The Telugu actor looks forward to offering Rs 1 crore as announced earlier for Wayanad landslide rescue operations.

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is slated to visit the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, at his secretariat office in Trivandrum this afternoon around 5 p.m., to express his condolences for the Wayanad tragedy and offer the Rs 1 crore contribution for the CM Disaster Relief Fund, which he and global star Ram Charan announced jointly a couple of days ago. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan, earlier announced Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the victims of the recent Wayanad landslide. Their generous contribution follows Allu Arjun's Rs. 25 lakh donation.

Announcing the aid, Chiranjeevi expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident on his X handle. The actor-turned-politician wrote: "Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature's fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain (sic)."

The X post caught the attention of the Kerala CM, who lauded the actor's contribution in the comment section. The CM commented, "We appreciate your kind and supportive words. This gesture of solidarity strengthens our resolve to continue the work of rebuilding the affected regions." For the unversed, large landslides swept through Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions, killing over 300 people and causing significant damage on July 30.

In the latest update, Kerala CM Pinarayi stated that the government is striving to deliver world-class rehabilitation in the landslide-affected districts of the Wayanad district. He further added that government employees and teachers have offered to give at least 5% of their salaries to the CM disaster relief fund.

