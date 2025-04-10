Chiranjeevi Starrer Vishwambhara's First Single Rama Rama To Be Out On THIS Date - See Song's Poster

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding megastar Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Vishwambhara has grown, especially with the release of its teaser. The film, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, who made a great breakthrough with the blockbuster Bimbisara, promises to be a big cinematic experience steeped in mythology, emotion and grandeur. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production.

To heighten the excitement, the filmmakers have confirmed that the musical promotions for the film have begun. The first single from Vishwambhara, titled Rama Rama, will drop on April 12. The song, composed by Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani, is slated to be a soulful devotional track.

The title and image depict a very spiritual aura, indicating the song's religious and emotional themes. The poster shows megastar Chiranjeevi surrounded by youngsters dressed as Lord Hanuman, with a majestic statue of Lord Rama in the background. The lyrics for Rama Rama have been penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry.

Director Vassishta has reportedly poured his heart into Vishwambhara, which he proudly refers to as his most ambitious and prestigious project yet. With a unique blend of fantasy, devotion, and high-end technical craft, the film is expected to break new ground in Telugu cinema.

In addition to Chiranjeevi, the film has a stellar ensemble cast with two female leads played by Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath. Kunal Kapoor is in a key role that is said to influence the narrative structure of the film. Cinematographer Chota K Naidu is enhancing the film's visual storytelling, and production designer AS Prakash is working on the large immersive sets that showcase the fantasy world.