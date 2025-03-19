SpaceX Crew 9 Return: Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Others Celebrate Sunita Williams ‘Historic and Heroic Homecoming’

Hyderabad: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 team made an awe-inspiring return to Earth on March 19, after an extraordinary 9-month mission in space. The crew, which also included astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after completing 4577 orbits around the Earth.

Their return was marked by excitement and admiration from across the world, with several prominent Indian celebrities taking to social media to congratulate the astronauts on their historic and heroic journey.

Indian megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the first celebrities to celebrate the return of Sunita Williams and her crew. Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, he posted a heartfelt message welcoming them back to Earth. "WELCOME BACK TO EARTH 🌏 Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore !! 🙏 HISTORIC & HEROIC 'HOME' COMING!!!" he wrote.

The Khaidi actor praised the astronauts for their incredible adventure, noting that they had gone into the space for 8 days but returned after 286 days, completing an astonishing 4577 orbits. He added, "Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve - Wracking , Unbelievably Nail Baiting Thriller & The Greatest Adventure Ever. A True Blue Blockbuster!! 👏🙏😍 More Power To You!!!"

In a lengthy post, actor R Madhavan welcomed the astronauts. Sharing a video of Sunita Williams coming out of her space capsule, Madhavan wrote: "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered…🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️.. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you."

Former Miss World and Bollywood actor, Manushi Chhillar, also shared her excitement and admiration for Sunita Williams' return. "Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us," Chhillar wrote on social media.

Shaurya Calls Sunita Williams a 'True Warrior of the Cosmos' After Her Space Mission (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu actor Shaurya also admired Sunita Williams and her team, describing them as 'True warriors of the cosmos.' The return of Sunita Williams and her crew marks a momentous occasion, not just for the space community, but for India and the world.