Watch: Chiranjeevi Marks 69th Birthday with Devotional Visit to Tirumala Temple with Wife Surekha

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Celebrated actor Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a devotional visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi sought blessings from Lord Balaji, donning a traditional off-white silk mundu and kurta, with a kasavu-bordered shawl. The veteran actor, known for his significant contributions to Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, engaged warmly with fellow devotees during his visit.

Chiranjeevi Marks 69th Birthday with Devotional Visit to Tirumala Temple with Family (ETV Bharat)

Chiranjeevi, who arrived in Tirumala the previous day, was spotted in casual attire, wearing a t-shirt and jeans before heading to the temple. His mother and wife were also part of this spiritual journey. He and his family were accorded a heartfelt welcome at the local hotel.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also in attendance, during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

His recent Padma Vibhushan recognition underscores his remarkable impact on Indian cinema. The actor began his acting career in 1978 with Punadhirallu, and has an impressive portfolio including hits like Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and the recent Bholaa Shankar.

