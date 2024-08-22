ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Chiranjeevi Marks 69th Birthday with Devotional Visit to Tirumala Temple with Wife Surekha

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday by visiting the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, the actor was dressed in traditional attire to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.

Chiranjeevi's Birthday Festivities Begin with Spiritual Visit to Lord Balaji Temple
Chiranjeevi's Birthday Festivities Begin with Spiritual Visit to Lord Balaji Temple (ANI)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Celebrated actor Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a devotional visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi sought blessings from Lord Balaji, donning a traditional off-white silk mundu and kurta, with a kasavu-bordered shawl. The veteran actor, known for his significant contributions to Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, engaged warmly with fellow devotees during his visit.

Chiranjeevi Marks 69th Birthday with Devotional Visit to Tirumala Temple with Family (ETV Bharat)

Chiranjeevi, who arrived in Tirumala the previous day, was spotted in casual attire, wearing a t-shirt and jeans before heading to the temple. His mother and wife were also part of this spiritual journey. He and his family were accorded a heartfelt welcome at the local hotel.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also in attendance, during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

His recent Padma Vibhushan recognition underscores his remarkable impact on Indian cinema. The actor began his acting career in 1978 with Punadhirallu, and has an impressive portfolio including hits like Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and the recent Bholaa Shankar.

Read More

  1. Wayanad Landslides: 'Deeply Distressed' Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Together Donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Chiranjeevi Lauds 'COURAGEOUS' Makers, Baahubali Producer Raves About Prabhas in 'Mind-blowing Climax'
  3. Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath: Mega Family Cheers for Janasenani, Renu Desai Says Waited 5 Years for This Moment

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Celebrated actor Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a devotional visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi sought blessings from Lord Balaji, donning a traditional off-white silk mundu and kurta, with a kasavu-bordered shawl. The veteran actor, known for his significant contributions to Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, engaged warmly with fellow devotees during his visit.

Chiranjeevi Marks 69th Birthday with Devotional Visit to Tirumala Temple with Family (ETV Bharat)

Chiranjeevi, who arrived in Tirumala the previous day, was spotted in casual attire, wearing a t-shirt and jeans before heading to the temple. His mother and wife were also part of this spiritual journey. He and his family were accorded a heartfelt welcome at the local hotel.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also in attendance, during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

His recent Padma Vibhushan recognition underscores his remarkable impact on Indian cinema. The actor began his acting career in 1978 with Punadhirallu, and has an impressive portfolio including hits like Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and the recent Bholaa Shankar.

Read More

  1. Wayanad Landslides: 'Deeply Distressed' Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Together Donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Chiranjeevi Lauds 'COURAGEOUS' Makers, Baahubali Producer Raves About Prabhas in 'Mind-blowing Climax'
  3. Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath: Mega Family Cheers for Janasenani, Renu Desai Says Waited 5 Years for This Moment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELUGU SUPERSTAR CHIRANJEEVICHIRANJEEVI BIRTHDAYCHIRANJEEVI AT TIRUPATITOLLYWOOD NEWSACTOR CHIRANJEEVI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.