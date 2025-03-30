ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ugadi 2025: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Others Extend Festive Greetings To Fans

Actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR extended heartfelt Ugadi 2025 wishes to fans, celebrating the festival's joy, traditions, and new beginnings on social media.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is the start of the Telugu and Kannada New Year and is celebrated with great excitement and devotion in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The festival represents new beginnings and is observed with traditional ceremonies, prayers, and feasts. On this auspicious occasion, several celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Adivi Sesh, Jr NTR, and others, took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu shared his greetings through Instagram Stories, posting a picture along with a warm message to wish his followers a very Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi 2025 (Mahesh Babu's Instagram Story)

Actor Adivi Sesh, despite being engrossed in his busy shooting schedule, took a moment to convey his wishes. He wrote, "Happy Ugadi guys. Relentless shooting. Hope everyone is celebrating with their families."

Kannada superstar Yash's wife, actor Radhika Pandit, also joined in the celebrations. She shared a picture of herself in a pink and blue saree alongside Yash, who looked dapper in a shirt and grey pants. Along with the beautiful image, she wrote, "May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family. Like the traditional Ugadi ‘Bevvu Bella’(neem leaves and jaggery), which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace. Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa."

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans, posting, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi."

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela also joined in, tweeting, "Happy Ugadi to All!!" conveying his best wishes to fans celebrating the festival.

Even Bollywood stars got into the holiday spirit, with actor Sunny Deol sending his warmest thoughts on X. He wrote, "#HappyGudiPadwa, #HappyUgadi, #HappyChetiChand, and #HappyChaitraNavratri! May this time of renewal and celebration fill your life with peace, success, and positivity. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful year ahead!"

The occasion of Ugadi symbolises new beginnings characterised by wealth, hope, and happiness. This festival carries culture and innovation as celebrities and followers gather as part of the celebration to share happiness across millions in the country.

