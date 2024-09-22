Chiranjeevi Enters Guinness World Records, Recognised As Most Prolific Star In Indian Film Industry

Hyderabad: Megastar K Chiranjeevi on Sunday received the Guinness World Records certificate as the most prolific film star in the Indian film industry. A representative of the Guinness World Records handed over the certificate to Chiranjeevi at an event here. "The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records.

"I never expected to get Guinness World Records. All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life," Chiranjeevi said, thanking everyone for the honour. "Mega star Chiranjeevi has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years," sources close to the actor said.

"22 September also happens to be the day when the mega star made his debut in the year 1978," they said. Superstar Aamir Khan, who shared the dais with Chiranjeevi, said he is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi garu. "I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, "his own heart" is in it, and he is enjoying himself," Khan said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a post on 'X' congratulated Chiranjeevi and said, "It is a matter of pride for Telugu people that popular movie actor Konidela Chiranjeevi got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records." Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars of the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

Some of his popular films include "Rudra Veena", "Indra", "Tagore", "Swayam Krushi", "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", "Stalin" and "Gang Leader". He was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala, in May this year. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.