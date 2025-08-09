Chiranjeevi Denies Meeting Film Federation Members, Calls Pay Hike Reports 'False Propaganda'

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has issued a strong clarification regarding reports that he met members of the Film Federation and assured them of fulfilling their demands, including a 30% wage hike for film workers. The actor has dismissed these claims as "baseless" and "motivated," urging people not to spread misinformation amid the ongoing strike in the Tollywood film industry.

"What has come to my attention is that some people claiming to be members of the Film Federation have gone to the media and made false statements that I met them and accepted their demands, such as a 30% wage hike. I want to be clear about the truth in this case. I have not met anyone from the federation. This is an industry-wide issue. It is not possible for any individual, including myself, to unilaterally guarantee or resolve such issues," Chiranjeevi wrote in a post on X.

He further mentioned that the Telugu Film Chamber is the "apex body" of the industry and that it is the chamber's collective responsibility to negotiate with all parties. "The Film Chamber is the apex body in the Telugu film industry. It is the collective responsibility of the Film Chamber to negotiate with all parties and come to a fair solution. Until then, I condemn such baseless and motivated statements made with the intention of creating confusion among all parties. Please note," he added.

The strike by film workers, which began last Monday, stems from disputes between the Film Federation and the Producers' Council over wage revisions. While some producers recently met Chiranjeevi to discuss the situation, he reportedly told them he would also listen to the Federation's perspective. As of now, Federation leaders have not had an official meeting with him.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Narayana also criticised the producers for approaching Chiranjeevi and asked how anyone could solve such an industry-wide issue. The Film Chamber, Federation officials and industry leaders, including producer Dil Raju and others, are in discussions about coming to a resolution.

Chiranjeevi has asked all parties to wait for the official decision of the chamber and not to make 'false propaganda' that could further raise tensions in the industry.